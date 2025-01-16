SwiftLeeds ‘24

developer

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of iOS development at SwiftLeeds 2024 - the premier two-day conference celebrating the art of Swift programming in the heart of Leeds, UK.

Beyond captivating technical sessions and inspirational keynotes, SwiftLeeds offers unparalleled opportunities to elevate your skills. Dive into exclusive “Drop-in Sessions” where you’ll receive personalized 1-on-1 feedback from industry experts across a wide range of topics. Plus, don’t miss the new SwiftLeeds Evening Talkshow – a dynamic, interactive evening event featuring renowned speakers Dave Verwer, Mikaela Caron, Donny Wals, and Marc Aupont. Explore the future and evolution of Swift, the power of Swift Packages, and the versatility of the language across platforms. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or an ambitious newcomer, SwiftLeeds 2024 promises to reignite your coding passion and unlock new frontiers in iOS development.