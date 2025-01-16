RevenueCatRevenueCat
SwiftLeeds ‘24

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of iOS development at SwiftLeeds 2024 - the premier two-day conference celebrating the art of Swift programming in the heart of Leeds, UK.

SwiftLeeds-24

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 12:00 AM – Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 12:00 AM

Beyond captivating technical sessions and inspirational keynotes, SwiftLeeds offers unparalleled opportunities to elevate your skills. Dive into exclusive “Drop-in Sessions” where you’ll receive personalized 1-on-1 feedback from industry experts across a wide range of topics. Plus, don’t miss the new SwiftLeeds Evening Talkshow – a dynamic, interactive evening event featuring renowned speakers Dave Verwer, Mikaela Caron, Donny Wals, and Marc Aupont. Explore the future and evolution of Swift, the power of Swift Packages, and the versatility of the language across platforms. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or an ambitious newcomer, SwiftLeeds 2024 promises to reignite your coding passion and unlock new frontiers in iOS development.

App Growth Summit LA 2025

Immerse yourself in the future of mobile growth alongside 200+ industry leaders at App Growth Summit LA 2025, where groundbreaking strategies meet unparalleled networking opportunities.

February 6, 2025Los Angeles
webinar

From 0 to 1 on mobile product analytics with PostHog

Getting started with mobile product analytics can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Join us for an in-depth conversation with Anna Szell, Product Manager at PostHog, as we walk through the essential steps to building an effective analytics foundation for mobile apps.

February 5, 2025Online
Launch Party 2025
webinar

RevenueCat Launch Party – January 2025

Join us as for our latest Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. In this session, we'll walk through the biggest product highlights of 2024, including everything new we launched since our April Launch Party.

January 16, 2025Online

