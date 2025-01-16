developer

This year will be the 3rd edition of SwiftLeeds - A unique Swift conference in the heart of Leeds City!

SwiftLeeds was founded in 2019 to bring a modern, inclusive conference in the North of the UK.

SwiftLeeds is now run with over ten community volunteers building the website, iOS applications and making sure we cover all the bases on the day. SwiftLeeds is entirely non-profit, and the funds make sure we can deliver the best experience possible.