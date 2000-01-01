Cut down on support tasks and decrease churn
Build a customizable user interface in seconds to automate in-app subscription support and show customers targeted promotional offers.
Streamline in-app subscription support
Let customers manage their subscriptions so you can focus on building features they love.
Prevent churn with promotional offers
Show offers right before customers hit that final “cancel” button to keep them subscribed.
Tailor offers with customer feedback
Capture cancellation reasons through feedback prompts and show promotional offers based on responses.
Lower support tickets for common inquiries
Let customers see their active plan and subscription platform, restore purchases, request refunds, change plans, and cancel — all without contacting your support team.
Reduce engineering burden
Launch your subscription management interface with a single line of code and customize it directly in RevenueCat’s Dashboard.
See Customer Center in action
Watch a quick demo of RevenueCat’s Customer Center from our Developer Advocate, Charlie.
A Complete Mobile App Monetization Platform
RevenueCat Customer Center helps you prevent churn, get customer feedback, and manage support tasks on auto-pilot. Explore our other growth tools to maximize revenue and subscriber retention.
Paywalls
Launch a customizable paywall with no engineering effort. Use native templates or configure and test your current paywall remotely with metadata.Learn moreabout Paywalls
Targeting
Tailor your offerings by country, platform, app version and custom-defined audiences to maximize revenue.Learn moreabout Targeting
Experiments
Optimize subscription pricing, packaging and paywall design with easy-to-deploy A/B testing powered by reliable data.Learn moreabout Experiments
Ready to grow?
Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.