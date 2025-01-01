Stop draining resources on payments infrastructure
Your in-house purchase infrastructure is draining resources and stunting your growth. Custom code built in-house is causing a slow drip of errors. Platform changes mean diverting strategic resources towards a mad reactive scramble. Purchase data aren’t connecting reliably to your tech stack or backend, compromising reporting accuracy and marketing activities.
Integrate RevenueCat and we’ll handle all things in-app purchases for you. RevenueCat acts as your cross-platform source of truth, sending normalized data to your backend, tech stack or anywhere you need it.
Invest resources in growing your business, not fixing IAP plumbing
- Every engineering hour spent reacting to platform API changes is an hour not focused on growth. RevenueCat handles maintenance, so you don’t have to.
- Custom code built by your in-house
engineers— who could leave your organization at any time — can be a ticking time bomb. Don’t gamble on your purchase infrastructure —especially when downtime means money left on the table.
Fuel marketing, support and reporting with data you can trust
- Your strategy is only as good as your data. Automatically push standardized subscription lifecycle and purchase events to your backend and third-party integrations.
- Eliminate cross-functional bottlenecks caused by decentralized data that requires constant troubleshooting from your data team.
“We needed a partner who could match our speed and scale — RevenueCat delivered on both.”
Why RevenueCat
Own and action your data
- We handle events server-side and transmit them in near real time, allowing you to trigger timely marketing messages, internal notifications or send data to an integration with Webhooks.
- With Scheduled Data Exports, RevenueCat can automatically send data deliveries of all of your apps transaction data to various cloud storage providers.
Reliable service & support
- We have redundancies in place to handle platform outages as well as our own, to ensure that your users can always make purchases and access their entitlements.
- Our support team is on call for our enterprise clients with dedicated support and resources boasting a 96.3% support satisfaction rate.
We take security seriously
- RevenueCat is SOC2 Certified to ensure our customers’ data is safe with us.
- We provide a critical service for app developers. With this massive amount of information flowing into our systems, we know we need to do the utmost to ensure our customers’ data is safe with us.
How your team can use RevenueCat
Marketing
Empower your team with deep analytics and a cross-platform source of truth for customer data
Data
Free your data team from ad-hoc requests, trouble-shooting and double-checking data accuracy.
Product
Ensure user-insights guide your roadmap with access to clean cross-platform data.
Support
Debug issues and grant exceptions with a customer-level view of cross-platform usage and purchase timeline.
Engineering
Let your engineers focus on value-added features, not fixing IAP plumbing.