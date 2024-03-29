State of Subscription Apps 2024

In the last 5 years we’ve seen dramatic changes to our industry: pandemics, the 2021 bubble, privacy changes, antitrust cases. Shifts that have completely remade how we do business on the app stores, and yet, these businesses continue to grow. 2023 was a year of renormalization and reacceleration where we saw the businesses who survived the post-covid era really begin to thrive. I’m more excited than ever for the future of consumer centered subscription software.

Alongside this renormalization, we’ve seen the emergence of LLMs and generative AI as a mass consumer technology. We’re seeing almost every category of consumer app affected or, in some cases, disrupted by AI. While some are calling the era of mobile “over”, I contend that the AI era will be the second act of the mobile era. Mobile is, and will be, the primary platform for daily use of new and transformative AI technologies.

I’m very excited to share our 2024 State of Subscription Apps report. We went deeper and further than ever before, breaking down more numbers across more categories to produce a report so dense only a management consultant could love it. It’s two times longer than 2023’s report, with the goal of answering any possible curiosity you might have on what works and doesn’t work when building subscription apps. We’ve broken down, in excruciating detail, pricing, packaging, localization, conversion, retention and more. If you can ask it, it’s probably in this report.

It’s my hope that these insights help you stop guessing, and let you start acting.