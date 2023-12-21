RevenueCat Launch Party – December 2023

Join us as we celebrate our first ever "Launch Party" – a bi-monthly live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. This 1 - 1.5 hour session is your exclusive ticket to providing realtime feedback, and learning how to turn our newest features into more revenue for you and your app.

What’s in store for you?

Feature presentations and demos – Exclusive presentations and live demos by our Product Managers and Engineers, showcasing our newest features and improvements + some of the highlights of our December internal hackathon

Why should you attend?

Exclusive insights: Be among the first to learn about our latest and upcoming features

Special Offer: Commemorative ‘Launch Party’ Mission Patches 🌟

Exciting News! The first 100 attendees to sign up will receive an exclusive ‘Launch Party’ mission patch, commemorating your participating in our inaugural edition. These limited-edition patches are a symbol of your pioneering spirit and a keepsake of our shared journey to ‘help developers make more money’

If you’re one of the first 100 signups, we’ll reach out to you by email to get your patches posted!

Reserve Your Spot Now!

Spaces are limited, and you don’t want to miss out on the chance to claim your mission patch. Click below to secure your spot and be a part of RevenueCat’s very first Launch Party!