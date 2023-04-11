RevenueCatRevenueCat
Everything You Need to Know About Google Play Billing Library 5

To help you better understand the changes that come with Billing Library 5, as well as RevenueCat’s support for them, we have assembled a panel of product and technical experts for an 'Ask Me Anything' Webinar.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM

With Google Play Billing Library 5, Google has introduced significant improvements to the way subscriptions are organized. These changes will, ultimately, reduce complexity and add flexibility, especially at scale.

RevenueCat’s Android SDK now supports Google Play Billing Library 5, including multiple base plans per subscription and multiple offers per base plan. There is no need to worry about implementing any of the Billing Library SDK changes, new REST APIs or adopting the new subscription model structure. RevenueCat has taken care of all the heavy lifting.

To help you better understand the changes in 5.0, as well as RevenueCat’s support for them, we have assembled a panel of product and technical experts. During the session, our panelists, Josh, Jens, and David will walk you through all the important aspects of the new library and answer your questions during a live Q&A.

Launch Party 2025
January 16, 2025

RevenueCat Launch Party – January 2025

Join us as for our latest Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. In this session, we'll walk through the biggest product highlights of 2024, including everything new we launched since our April Launch Party.

Roast My Paywall Live - Biggest subscription apps
December 17, 2024

Roast my paywall: Roasting the App Store’s biggest subscription apps

From ChatGPT to Duolingo, we’re putting the world’s top subscription apps in the hot seat. See what makes their paywalls work—and where they fall short.

10 years of Google app campaigns insight in 1 hour
December 10, 2024

10 years of Google app campaigns insight in 1 hour

Join Ashley Black as she shares a decade of insider knowledge

