With Google Play Billing Library 5, Google has introduced significant improvements to the way subscriptions are organized. These changes will, ultimately, reduce complexity and add flexibility, especially at scale.

RevenueCat’s Android SDK now supports Google Play Billing Library 5, including multiple base plans per subscription and multiple offers per base plan. There is no need to worry about implementing any of the Billing Library SDK changes, new REST APIs or adopting the new subscription model structure. RevenueCat has taken care of all the heavy lifting.

To help you better understand the changes in 5.0, as well as RevenueCat’s support for them, we have assembled a panel of product and technical experts. During the session, our panelists, Josh, Jens, and David will walk you through all the important aspects of the new library and answer your questions during a live Q&A.