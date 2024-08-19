RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

Ship Apps Fast Using Jordi Bruin’s 2-2-2 Method

Charlie Chapman and Apple Design Award nominated Jordi Bruin discuss how he builds apps quickly using his innovative 2-2-2 method.

Monday, August 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM

When:

Date: 19th August

Time: 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 7pm CEST

Duration: 1 hour

 

About the speakers

Jordi Bruin

The prolific indie app developer behind Posture Pal, MacWhisper, Navi, Vivid, MacGPT and so many more. He has developed a unique approach to app development optimizing for shipping fast he calls the 2-2-2 method.

 

Charlie Chapman

Developer Advocate at RevenueCat, helping mobile app developers make more money. On top of that, he’s also an indie developer with multiple Apple featured apps in the store. Charlie also hosts the Launched podcast where he interviews developers about building and launching their apps.

Subscribe to newsletters

Watch more

Launch Party 2025
January 16, 2025

RevenueCat Launch Party – January 2025

Join us as for our latest Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. In this session, we'll walk through the biggest product highlights of 2024, including everything new we launched since our April Launch Party.

Roast My Paywall Live - Biggest subscription apps
December 17, 2024

Roast my paywall: Roasting the App Store’s biggest subscription apps

From ChatGPT to Duolingo, we’re putting the world’s top subscription apps in the hot seat. See what makes their paywalls work—and where they fall short.

10 years of Google app campaigns insight in 1 hour
December 10, 2024

10 years of Google app campaigns insight in 1 hour

Join Ashley Black as she shares a decade of insider knowledge

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study