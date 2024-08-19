Ship Apps Fast Using Jordi Bruin’s 2-2-2 Method

Charlie Chapman and Apple Design Award nominated Jordi Bruin discuss how he builds apps quickly using his innovative 2-2-2 method.

When:

Date: 19th August

Time: 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 7pm CEST

Duration: 1 hour

About the speakers

Jordi Bruin

The prolific indie app developer behind Posture Pal, MacWhisper, Navi, Vivid, MacGPT and so many more. He has developed a unique approach to app development optimizing for shipping fast he calls the 2-2-2 method.

Charlie Chapman

Developer Advocate at RevenueCat, helping mobile app developers make more money. On top of that, he’s also an indie developer with multiple Apple featured apps in the store. Charlie also hosts the Launched podcast where he interviews developers about building and launching their apps.