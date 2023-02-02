Optimizing paywall placement: The key to unlocking more app subscribers
- Growth
Want a big boost in subscribers? It’s time to stop being so cautious with paywall placement.
Peter Meinertzhagen
Content @ RevenueCat
Helping developers make more money by sharing best practices from the most successful subscription apps.
Want a big boost in subscribers? It’s time to stop being so cautious with paywall placement.
Explore PR ideas to build brand awareness, from engaging journalists early-on to aligning app updates to calendar events.
Influencer marketing is a scalable and budget-friendly way to acquire new users — here's how to get started quickly.
Discover five lessons from Talking Parents' journey to $10M ARR — from surveying early and often, to providing premium support.
The pros and cons of each approach, with case studies from apps like Headspace, Lose It!, and TalkingParents.
It's not enough to build your paywall and hope that it'll convert — but even simple changes can bring huge returns.
By partnering with RevenueCat, agencies like STRV can move quickly without sacrificing quality.
In health & fitness apps, onboarding experiences have been getting longer and longer. Will your app benefit from doing the same?
Churn-proof your app with early detection.
And how to overcome the challenge of converting users when the free product is so good.
Strava’s Jason van der Merwe shares how testing is key to growth and why creating space for every idea drives better decisions.
Subscribe to the Sub Club newsletter and you could take home eight expert-picked books.
Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.