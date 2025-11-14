Health and wellness apps can now accept pre-tax payments directly in-app — powered by Flex, managed through RevenueCat.

We’re excited to announce a new integration with Flex, enabling developers to accept HSA (health spending account) and FSA (flexible spending account) payments for in-app subscriptions for the very first time.

This update lets health and wellness apps offer compliant, tax-advantaged payment options, managed through RevenueCat and powered by Flex’s HSA/FSA technology.

Together, we’re unlocking a new, compliant revenue stream for developers and a smoother checkout experience for users eager to use their pre-tax dollars on eligible digital health products.

Until recently, Apple’s in-app purchase (IAP) requirements limited developers to billing systems that didn’t support HSA or FSA cards.

For digital health apps, that created friction on both sides:

Users couldn’t apply their pre-tax benefits to eligible subscriptions.

Developers lost conversions or forced users into manual reimbursement flows.

Now, with Apple supporting external billing in the US, developers using RevenueCat + Flex can securely accept HSA/FSA payments while maintaining all the benefits of RevenueCat’s cross-platform subscription management, analytics, and entitlements.

The result: more compliant payment flexibility, better user experience, and higher conversion from a previously untapped payment channel.

The integration connects Flex’s HSA/FSA payment processing with RevenueCat’s subscription infrastructure.

Developers can activate it in just two steps inside the RevenueCat dashboard — no major engineering lift required.

Once enabled:

Flex ensures every transaction meets IRS and plan requirements.

RevenueCat handles subscription renewals, trials, analytics, and entitlements across all platforms.

That means developers can launch new payment options fast — while keeping everything in sync with their existing billing systems (like Stripe or IAP).

Early adopters like Ladder, the strength training app, have already seen measurable impact:

“The Flex integration through RevenueCat made it simple for Ladder to offer subscriptions via HSA and FSA cards — a major unlock for our users and an effective new growth lever. We launched an email campaign educating potential customers about HSA/FSA eligibility using Flex’s marketing guide, and within a few weeks saw over 500 annual subscribers check out using their benefits. From a technical standpoint, Flex’s seamless, native integration with RevenueCat functions just like our Stripe and IAP integrations — keeping our data and entitlements consistent while enabling a smooth experience across all of our purchase channels.” — Ryan Mott, VP of Data Product at Ladder

For developers, this opens access to over $100 billion in annual U.S. HSA/FSA spending — and makes it possible to capture that demand directly from their apps.

The Flex + RevenueCat integration is available today for all Flex and RevenueCat customers.

👉 Get started here and start accepting HSA/FSA payments in-app in minutes.