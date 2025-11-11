What does the sales motion look like today? How our approach is different (and why we like it) Sales-Engineering heavy Helping over ‘closing’ An inbound machine Product-led and usage-based Cross-team everything The state of sales at RevenueCat (transparency time) A small, growing team Heavy inbound, light outbound (for now) Still optimizing our process What’s next Meet the roles: hiring for the next phase of RevenueCat Sales Senior Sales Engineer Strategic Account Executive

RevenueCat is hiring across the company. To make sure you know what you’re signing up for, we’re kicking off a brief series of blog posts detailing our approach to different functions. And even if you’re not looking for your next gig right now, it should be an interesting ‘peek under the hood’ of how we work. First up, ‘Sales’ (in quotes??)

‘Sales’ in quotes because we’ve never done the hard-selling many folks picture when they hear that word. In fact, while RevenueCat powers a significant share of all the world’s in-app revenue, right now our entire sales org is three and a half people (counting myself as the half)

When a prospect or customer fills out a form to talk to us or signs up for RevenueCat, we focus on helping them evaluate, and if it makes sense, buy RevenueCat. We’re not particularly bothered how you want to evaluate (poke around the product, do a live demo, build a business case for your company), and we don’t really mind how you want to buy (self-serve, via a contract). We primarily handle ‘inbound’ interest (people fill out a form or sign up)

Why inbound? We’ve historically offered the entire RevenueCat platform as a whole, which isn’t something you can easily pitch in a cold call. “Hey, want to rip out all the subscription tech in your multi-million dollar app and use ours instead?” isn’t exactly a winning opener. Instead, we focus on being consultative product and market experts who ensure that when an app developer or company shows interest, we add value. We make it easy to implement our product, understand our value, buy from us, and work with us

What does the sales motion look like today? Copy link to this section

It’s heavily inbound and aligned with our customer-centric ethos. When a prospect (often a developer, product manager, or founder) reaches out, our team jumps in to help them learn what we do, how we do it, and how it’ll help them make more money (the company mission we live by). We answer questions, dive into their technical setup, and even provide some revenue growth tips and tricks where we can. The app space is small, so it helps to help even if it doesn’t result in winning a new customer today

Our goal isn’t to push a deal at all costs; it’s to ensure every potential customer deeply understands how we can solve their problems. This also means being honest if we’re not the right fit, or not the right fit right now. In many cases, the ‘Sales’ team is actually just helping people self-serve: use the free tier, play with the SDK, read our docs, ping us with questions, etc

A successful sales motion for us is not about ringing the sales gong, but helping our customers extract the most value from RevenueCat. Some of the biggest RevenueCat-powered apps in the app stores today got their start on our self-serve plan. We only step in when specifically asked to do so, or when we suspect folks will need some help (e.g. bigger teams often have a harder time evaluating across multiple stakeholders)

How our approach is different (and why we like it) Copy link to this section

Thanks to our product-led growth (PLG) engine, our sales approach is a bit different. Here’s a few ways we stand out

Sales-Engineering heavy Copy link to this section

We’ve developed a predominantly sales engineering-led motion. Our technical experts (sales engineers) often handle customer conversations end to end (from evaluation to buying), and – as a result – have to be very well rounded. They can speak the developer’s language, demonstrate the SDK, and troubleshoot on the fly, but they also know what a great paywall looks like and can suggest a simple reactivation campaign for churned users. Even in this sales-engineering heavy environment, the Account Executive is an important part of the puzzle: They’re not only great at navigating complex companies and buying preferences, but also know how to quantify and communicate the costs and benefits of RevenueCat

Helping over ‘closing’ Copy link to this section

Every SaaS out there loves to say they’re consultative, but at RevenueCat we truly live it. Our philosophy is that if we take care of our customers’ needs, the sales will take care of itself. Concretely, this means the team spends a lot of time educating prospects. From in-app monetization best practices, implementation details, analytics and reporting tips, we get into the weeds before the topic of pricing even comes up. We’re not here to convince you that you need RenueCat; we’re here to show you how we could help, and let you decide if it’s right. This approach builds trust and long-term partnerships, which in turn means that we’ve been talking on and off to some prospects about app growth and trends for years before they move over

An inbound machine Copy link to this section

Thanks to our vocal customer base, some pretty sophisticated account based marketing efforts, and the success of our product, we have a strong inbound engine. Over 60% of our target strategic accounts (the top xxx apps in the world) engage with our website, content, and community on a monthly basis. That’s a dream scenario for most sales orgs. It means a lot of potential customers out there already know us, trust our brand, and are curious to learn more. Our job in Sales is often to simply respond to that interest quickly and helpfully. We use a bunch of tools to make sure no interested developer falls through the cracks: From intent data platforms (shoutout to 6Sense) to Clay-powered enrichment flows that automatically flag signups that are likely to need a bit of proactive support. The bottom line is, we’re not typically cold-calling strangers; we’re talking to people who want to talk to us. It makes the whole experience more pleasant for everyone involved. Oh, and if you are in the mobile space, perhaps you’ve seen us at a conference or two

A video recap of the recent App Growth Annual conference we hosted

Product-led and usage-based Copy link to this section

We’re a proud product-led growth company. The vast majority of customers adopt RevenueCat without ever talking to sales at all. And even bigger customers often start with a self-serve integration, or stick to our regular Pro plan as long as it serves their needs. Because our pricing is usage-based and we don’t have arbitrary feature gates, we don’t have to step in with heavy-handed upselling. We’ve built a product to ensure the customer is successful, and their expansion happens naturally (with some light advice and guidance from our Success org). This means the Sales team can often act as advisors, rather than negotiators. We do work out custom contracts and pricing for (very) large partners, but even those discussions are rooted in usage data and mutual value, not arm-twisting or hidden levers

Cross-team everything Copy link to this section

Our Sales team works very closely with Marketing, Success, and Product. We have a bi-weekly GTM standup, a 30-person meeting that probably warrants its own blogpost, which – against all odds – seems to work at keeping us aligned. Product often hops into calls with prospects to hear firsthand their needs and challenges, explain what we are building, log the feedback for our product roadmap, and build an ongoing relationship. We partner with Success to ensure a smooth handoff after a deal closes. Marketing keeps feeding us warm, relevant pipeline with industry staples such as the Sub Club podcast, State of Subscription Apps report, and App Growth Annual conference. Joining our Sales team means joining a tightly integrated go-to-market squad. We love folks who are team players and realize that revenue is a team sport here

Greg, the CEO of Ladder spilling the beans on their user acquisition strategy

The state of sales at RevenueCat (transparency time) Copy link to this section

Everything is awesome! Well, not everything. In the spirit of transparency, let me share exactly what we’re building, and where we’re still lagging behind a little. We’re not a fully-oiled machine, and at this stage, that’s by design. We’re still figuring some things out, and we’re okay admitting that! Here’s the candid scoop

A small, growing team Copy link to this section

As of now (late 2025), you can count the dedicated Sales team on one hand with a couple fingers to spare:

A grand total of two Sales Engineers, responsible for all inbound requests, so our customers talk to a technical resource first

A single Strategic Account Manager who manages big customer commercial relationships, both through the sales process and after the deal closes (+ renewals)

So if you’ve ever wanted to join a startup early in the go-to-market buildup, but are a little too risk-averse to join a fresh YC graduate, this is your shot. We very clearly have ‘product market fit’ (we power in-app purchases for tens of thousands of apps, including the likes of ChatGPT), but there’s virtually no legacy process to worry about or big org chart to navigate. On the flip side, this means we’re building a lot of things from scratch: playbooks, reporting cadence, enablement materials, you name it. It’s greenfield territory with a ton of intent and market recognition already in place

Heavy inbound, light outbound (for now) Copy link to this section

We currently get more form fills and high-potential signups than we have capacity to handle to the level of service we’d like. That’s why we’re hiring! Our rare outbound efforts are very targeted, and based on deep account understanding: RevenueCat as a platform doesn’t really fit an outbound approach, unless we’re very confident that somebody is experiencing a ‘compelling event’ (the “Why now?” for adopting RevenueCat)

We expect some change in that regard starting next year, as we have very exciting products in the pipeline that don’t require prospects to adopt all of RevenueCat. Maybe that’ll involve a personalized note highlighting a specific insight, engaging via our community events, or something totally new and unique that you come up with. What it won’t be is a spammy cold pitch. The ethos remains the same: thoughtful, helpful, and value-driven in every interaction

Still optimizing our process Copy link to this section

Since our sales motion has always been relatively light, we’re still refining it. We know there are some inefficiencies in how leads flow through, and how we transition customers from interested to implemented

We have areas to work on, and we expect anyone joining the team to uncover some more. For example, one challenge is ensuring we engage the right stakeholders (including the business decision-makers) when a highly-technical team trials our product, without slowing down their technical evaluation. We’re experimenting with ways to do this better and we expect new team members to have a say in shaping those solutions.

Another area we’re formalizing is our sales playbook: Mapping out common customer scenarios and the best practices to guide them. If you love creating structure and repeatable processes, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to flex that muscle here! And if you prefer a bit of chaos and learning as you go, well… you’ll feel right at home too. We certainly have some ‘build the plane while flying it’ moments!

In short, our state is ‘early-stage sales org finding its groove’, supported by a product with massive traction, new feature with massive potential, and a company-wide determination to get this right

What’s next Copy link to this section

We’ve been doing a few things to level up our sales motion:

We’ve invested in great tooling (Gong for call and account insights, Clay for enrichment and automation, Scratchpad to easily understand pipeline and progress)

We’re working on tightening the feedback loop with Product, as (especially with some new launches on the horizon) our joint success will depend on systematically funneling the learnings from sales calls into product decisions and vice versa

We’re also defining clearer interfaces between Sales Engineering, Account Execs, Success, and Technical Account Managers (who handle implementations and post-sales tech support), so everyone knows who does what at each stage of the customer journey (and our customers don’t feel bounced around)

At the same time, we’re very deliberately not copy-pasting some standard SaaS enterprise playbook. We want to grow in a way that stays true to our values and unique model. That means no aggressive quarter-end fireworks, no rush to close contracts by a certain date, no ‘whatever it takes’ mis-selling. We’d rather miss a target than push a bad fit. It also means keeping our empathy for developers front and center

If that resonates with you, here are the opportunities:

Meet the roles: hiring for the next phase of RevenueCat Sales Copy link to this section

To support and accelerate everything I described above, we’re growing our Sales team. Specifically, we’re hiring for two key roles right now, and expect to further double the team in the first half of 2026.

Those roles (all remote!):

Senior Sales Engineer Copy link to this section

“I never imagined I’d be working in sales, but that’s because I didn’t know sales orgs like what we’re building at RevenueCat existed. We really are different. I get to help some of the biggest and best apps every day, and without doing anything even remotely sales-ey.” — Chris Free, Sales Engineering Manager

You’ll be the technical backbone of our sales motion: part problem-solver, part teacher, part developer whisperer, joining Andrés (Sales Engineer) and Chris (Sales Engineering Manager). Many of our customers are engineers in product teams at some of the world’s biggest apps, and your job is to help them understand exactly how RevenueCat fits into their stack. You’ll demo, prototype, debug, and advise, sometimes all in one call. It’s perfect for someone who has a decent amount of sales or solutions engineering experience, has built mobile apps before, loves talking shop, and wants to spend their day helping other developers ship faster and make more money



👉 See the full role

Strategic Account Executive Copy link to this section

“A win for RevenueCat doesn’t have to be closing a 6 figure contract. It can also be sharing insight beyond our product capabilities or even telling a developer we are not a good fit. It is unique to work with a team that values authenticity over dollars.“ — Amanda Madaras, Strategic Account Executive

This isn’t your typical outbound grind. Amanda, who manages Strategic Accounts for us, works with some of the world’s top apps, often ones already exploring RevenueCat, and guides them through complex evaluations and deals. You’ll join her team and collaborate closely with Sales Engineers, Marketing, and Success to turn curiosity into long-term partnerships. We’re looking for someone who can navigate both technical and commercial conversations, loves working with smart teams, and isn’t afraid to help build the playbook as we go



👉 See the full role

Both roles are foundational: together with the Sales teamlet we have today, these hires will help define how we sell, how we collaborate, and how we continue to grow without losing the developer-first DNA that got us here. If you’re excited by the idea of joining early, building the motion alongside us, and having an outsized impact, now’s the time