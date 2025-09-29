New York App Week 2025: Full schedule and how to join

Discover the complete schedule for New York App Week 2025 (Oct 13–16)

From runs and meetups to exclusive dinners and workshops, here’s the complete list of every event and RSVP opportunity happening during New York App Week 2025.

New York App Week is just around the corner! From October 13–16, 2025, New York City is becoming a hub for app growth, with four days of meetups, workshops, runs, dinners, and networking events — all centered around RevenueCat’s App Growth Annual conference on October 14. This community-driven initiative (proudly supported by RevenueCat) is designed to bring app builders and growth enthusiasts together across the city. And here’s the best part: you don’t need to attend App Growth Annual to join any App Week event. Each event is independently open — so whether or not you’re at the conference, you can still discover, connect, and grow all week long.

❗️ Note: In-person App Growth Annual tickets are now closed / waitlisted due to high demand, but you can still attend virtually for free and catch all the main-stage action online.

Now, let’s dive into the full App Week schedule. Here’s every event and how to join:

Sunday, October 12

Sunday Beers with Friends of the Cat: App week warmup with @thomasbcn (6–9pm, location TBC) — Join the pre-kickoff for New York App Work

​Organized by Thomas Petit, with drinks sponsored by RevenueCat, Sunday Beers is the opportunity to join a small group of founders, marketers and growth PMs for informal chats on mobile growth. Surrounded by the drinks, food, and heat of Hell’s Kitchen, NY, get together with like-minded folks ahead of the big week to connect and chill out.

RSVP: Attendance will be limited; attendance by approval — request a spot here

Monday, October 13

The Solarium Bar at the Hotel Chelsea is a New York icon, and one of the places you can connect with other app growth professionals during New York App Week

Exclusive Evening in the Solarium (with STRV) (6–9pm @ The Hotel Chelsea) — An intimate cocktail night for founders, executives, and senior app leaders

Co-hosted by RevenueCat and STRV at the legendary Hotel Chelsea’s Solarium Bar, this exclusive gathering offers open bar service, elegant bites, and a curated guest list of mobile growth movers and shakers. It’s not a sit-down dinner — instead, expect a relaxed evening of mingling and meaningful conversations in one of NYC’s most iconic venues.

RSVP: Space is very limited; attendance by approval — apply here to request an invite

Apps Capital Dinner: Founders & Investors (6.30–9pm, location TBA) — Looking to acquire an app or find a buyer for your own?

This private dinner, hosted by EVHM Capital, brings together consumer app founders and the investors who back and acquire them: Angels, VC, PE, and M&A.

RSVP: Sign up here

Health & Wellness Hootenanny (7–9pm @ 169 Bar) — Kick off App Week with a casual meet-and-greet focused on health & wellness apps (though everyone’s welcome!)

Hosted by meditation app founder Toby Sola, this fun gathering at the iconic 169 Bar invites app makers to swap ideas, share a recent lesson learned (and their biggest current challenge), and enjoy good company in a funky, historic NYC venue. Bonus: the first ten people to arrive get free snacks (think empanadas and dumplings), plus two drinks on the house.

RSVP: Sign up here

Tuesday, October 14: App Growth Annual 2025

App Growth Annual (all day @ The Glasshouse, NYC + online) is the flagship event of App Week.

The world’s top app founders, growth leaders, and industry experts gather at App Growth Annual for a full day of keynotes, tactical talks, and hands-on workshops — capped off with an epic afterparty at NYC’s Glasshouse, featuring Jason Paige and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Whether you’re one of the lucky ~300 who nabbed an in-person ticket, or are tuning in virtually, get ready for a content-packed day (and night). In-person registration is now closed, but the conference will be livestreamed — and anyone can still sign up to catch all the main stage sessions and big announcements.

RSVP: Virtual attendance is free — register here to get your online access. (If you applied for in-person attendance earlier and got approved, we’ll see you at The Glasshouse!)

✨ Pro tip: Even if you’re not at the conference, there are App Week meetups every other day that you can attend freely. App Week is for everyone in the community, not just conference-goers!

Wednesday, October 15

Join OneSignal for a climb at New York’s The Edge, if you’re feeling brave

Runna ✕ RevenueCat 5K Run (7.30am, along the Hudson River) — Start your Wednesday with a breath of fresh air and a burst of endorphins

Join fellow app builders for a friendly 5K run along one of Manhattan’s most scenic routes, co-hosted by running app Runna and RevenueCat. All paces are welcome, whether you’re a seasoned athlete or prefer a casual jog (walkers are welcome too!). The route goes along the Hudson River Greenway and even loops up the High Line, offering amazing skyline views. Finish at Bluestone Lane Cafe by the Vessel, where coffee and breakfast await — a perfect chance to refuel and network with fellow app enthusiasts. Every participant gets a 2-week free trial of the Runna app to track their training, and finishers earn some exclusive swag (did someone say limited-edition finisher’s medal and running cap? 👀)

RSVP: Lace up and register here

‘Software Sommelier’ by Lickability (10am–12pm @ White Noise Coffee) — Code and caffeine, anyone?

Product agency Lickability is hosting a cozy, caffeinated design lab where you bring your app or prototype and get it ‘taste-tested’ by expert designers and developers. Think of it like Apple’s WWDC design labs — but in a coffee shop with a latte in hand. You’ll receive honest, actionable UX/UI feedback from the Lickability team in a friendly, hands-on setting. It’s a fantastic opportunity to polish your app’s design, connect with fellow builders, and walk away with fresh ideas (and probably a caffeine buzz).

RSVP: Space is limited to keep it intimate, reserve your spot here

City Climb & Lunch at The Edge (Hosted by OneSignal) (Climb starts ~11.45am; lunch at 1pm @ Edge, Hudson Yards) — Networking with a side of adrenaline

OneSignal invites you to an unforgettable afternoon atop Edge NYC, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. The event starts with an optional City Climb — a thrill-seeking group of 18 will scale the outside of a 1,200-foot skyscraper (!) and lean out from the building’s peak. (Yes, you read that right. It’s the highest open-air building ascent in the world.) Not into heights? No worries! Join in at 1pm on the Sky Deck for a gourmet lunch and open bar with jaw-dropping 360° views of Manhattan. With a semi-private space and curated food stations, plus plenty of time to mingle once climbers return to celebrate — this is a truly unique way to connect with fellow app professionals.

RSVP: Due to venue requirements, please request an invitation here (limited spots for the climb especially)

RevenueCat ✕ Applause: Golf @ Chelsea Piers (5–8pm @ Chelsea Piers Driving Range) — Fore! It’s time to unwind after a long day with some swings and smiles

Join the RevenueCat crew and Applause for an evening at the Chelsea Piers golf driving range. Whether you’re a scratch golfer or have never swung a club, this casual event is all about fun. Enjoy drinks and food as the sun sets over the Hudson, practice your drive with spectacular waterfront views, and network with other app folks between turns at the tee. Rumor has it a surprise celebrity guest might show up — you won’t want to miss that photo op!

RSVP: This event is invite-only (to keep the bays manageable) — request to join here

iOSoho ✕ New York Android Engineers meetup (6–9pm @ 397 West 38th Street, Studio 1505) — Cross-platform rivalry who?

New York’s longest-running iOS meetup collaborates with the city’s biggest Android meetup for a killer double feature. First up: the story behind Analog, a gorgeous film photography app and its journey from camera rolls to code. Then, a talk on AI (without the hype): what it can (and can’t) do for developers right now. Expect thoughtful insights, a lively Q&A, and plenty of hallway chatter. Doors open at 6pm, talks start at 7pm, and yes, there’ll be pizza.

RSVP: Sign up here

Replit NYC App Week Meetup (6–9pm, location will be shared with confirmed attendees) — Replit is coming to App Week!

Meet the team, hang out with fellow devs, and see what’s cooking at the intersection of AI and mobile. Whether you’re a long-time Replit user or just curious about what they’re building next, this is your chance to connect IRL. Expect good vibes, good demos, and plenty of stickers.

RSVP: Sign up here

Aperture Sessions: App Leaders Dinner (7–9pm, East Village) — An exclusive dinner for the crème de la crème of the app world

Hannah Parvaz (founder of Aperture and award-winning marketer) is bringing her famed ‘Aperture Sessions’ to NYC for App Week, in partnership with RevenueCat. This invite-only App Leaders Dinner gathers a room of founders and growth leaders for a night of great drinks, delicious bites, and even better conversation. No boring presentations, no sales pitches. Just real talk and camaraderie among peers who are scaling apps to the next level. (Previous Aperture Sessions have hosted folks from Meta, Google, Coinbase, Bumble, and more — so you never know who you’ll bump elbows with.) The dinner will be at a secret upscale location in the East Village, disclosed only to confirmed attendees.

RSVP: Spaces are extremely limited — request an invite here and the hosts will get back to you if approved

Turkish Tech Founders Meetup (7–10pm @ Slate NYC) – Yemek, networking ve teknolojı!

Co-hosted by Neon Apps and RevenueCat, in collaboration with Turks in Tech, this meetup welcomes members of the Turkish tech and app developer community (and friends!) for an evening of networking in NYC. Come enjoy Turkish delights (both the apps and the food), share stories, and connect with founders, investors, and developers linked to Turkey’s vibrant app scene. You don’t have to be Turkish to attend, but expect a warm, welcoming atmosphere celebrating one of the world’s most dynamic tech communities.

RSVP: Sign up here

Thursday, October 16

Connect with other app folks on the court for a game of Americano-style padel

‘Sweaty App Growth Morning’ Workout @ Barry’s (10am @ Barry’s Bootcamp, NYC) — After three days of app growth talks and evening mixers, it’s time to sweat it out!

Join fellow App Week attendees for a group HIIT workout at Barry’s, the famous high-intensity interval training studio known for making even celebs drip sweat. This private class will get your heart pumping and muscles working, led by one of Barry’s top instructors. Expect a killer playlist, red room energy, and camaraderie as you push through treadmill sprints and strength circuits together. All fitness levels are welcome (Barry’s instructors can modify exercises for newbies), so don’t be shy! It’s a fantastic way to energize your morning and maybe even form a few bonds through shared pain 💪

RSVP: Coming soon — a registration link will be provided to secure your spot in the class (limited capacity, because nobody likes an overly crowded gym!)

Women in Apps Brunch (11.30am–1.30pm @ Manuela) — Bringing together the incredible women of the app industry for food and inspiration

Hosted by Molly Williams, this sit-down brunch at the chic Manuela restaurant (SoHo) is all about community and conversation among women founders, builders, marketers, and dreamers in the app world. Over delicious food in a beautiful setting, attendees will share ideas, swap stories, and celebrate the successes (and challenges overcome) of women in tech and apps. Come prepared for meaningful connections and plenty of inspiration. Allies and supporters are welcome too.

RSVP: Grab your seat here ��— (spots nearly full)

Padel Americano: Founders Racket Club ✕ RevenueCat (6–8pm @ Williamsburg) — Game, set, app

We’re taking to the courts in Williamsburg for an Americano-style padel tournament hosted by Founders Racket Club and RevenueCat. Never played? Don’t worry — rackets and coaching are included, plus food and drinks to keep the energy up between matches. Whether you come to smash winners or just sip and spectate, it’s a guaranteed good time.

RSVP: Sign up here

APPetite for Growth (Dinner w/ Jampp & YouAppi) (8pm @ Invesco QQQ Festival Campus, Pier 17) — We’re capping off App Week with a feast for both your palate and your mind

Jampp and YouAppi (with a little help from RevenueCat) are hosting APPetite for Growth, a curated dinner experience featuring world-class cuisine by chef Marcus Samuelsson and a gathering of top app marketing minds. Set at the scenic Pier 17 overlooking the East River, this dinner will pair gourmet dishes with tasting menu discussions on the future of mobile growth. Enjoy an open bar and a multi-course culinary experience while networking with leaders who are shaping what’s next in user acquisition, monetization, and engagement. The perfect blend of sip, savor, and strategize.

RSVP: This is an application-only event (seating is very limited). Apply here to join the guest list

We can’t wait to see you at New York App Week! Whether you’re pounding the pavement in the 5K, learning in a coffee shop, climbing a skyscraper, or clinking glasses at a dinner, App Week is all about bringing our community together. If you’re in NYC, be sure to RSVP for the events that interest you. If you’re remote, tune into App Growth Annual online and join the conversation on social. Let’s make this week one to remember — see you there! 🚀🎉