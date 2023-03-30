RevenueCat is coming to Paris: Book your visit today!

Join us on April 25 and 26 for a chat, insights, and swag before we head to the AndroidMakers conference

Bonjour, Paris! 🥖 We’re excited to announce that we’ll be in the City of Lights during April 2023 to attend the AndroidMakers conference on April 27 and 28. But that’s not all! On April 25 and 26, we’re eager to meet with mobile subscription app developers based in Paris, and we’re offering exclusive office visits.

Why you’d want us in your office

When you book a visit from the team, you can expect a plethora of perks, such as exclusive swag that you won’t be able to get anywhere else. You’ll also benefit from the expertise we’re bringing along, ranging from engineers for your technical questions to mobile marketing experts that can talk app subscription growth at length. We look forward to discussing your mobile subscription app, learning how RevenueCat has helped or can help, and getting valuable feedback on what we could be doing better.

How to book a visit

To book a visit from the RevenueCat team, simply choose a calendar slot. You’ll be able to pick a time and day that works for you. Due to limited availability, we encourage you to book early to secure your spot and ensure our team can visit your office.

RevenueCat at AndroidMakers

AndroidMakers is France’s biggest Android conference and one of Europe’s bigger events focused on Android development: Over 800 Android devs are able to enjoy over 80 talks, spread out over two jam-packed days full of engaging content. As one of this year’s Gold sponsors, we’re happy to support the local Android community as they come together to connect, learn, and play.

You can find our booth in the main sponsor area, where we’re eager to meet as many Android developers as possible. We’re looking forward to learning more about your apps and (subscription) development challenges, and answer any questions you may have about RevenueCat. We’re also coming prepared with some super-exclusive RevenueCat / Android swag including limited edition socks 🧦, and our soon-to-be-famous Catdroid pins 😸🤖.

The joys and challenges of building a paywall with PBL5

We’re not just attending AndroidMakers to hand out swag: We’re coming prepared with some unique learnings from making RevenueCat’s library (used in 10,000+ Android apps) ready to support Google Play Billing Library 5 (PBL5). During our talk on the subject, hosted by RevenueCat backend engineer Deema AlShamaa and SDK developer Mark Villacampa in Hall 2.02, we’ll share some of our challenges, as well as ways in which PBL5 enables new paywall configurations and functionality.

If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of Android apps that still need to migrate over, this is a must-see talk. You can join Deema and Mark at 11:25 am on Thursday April 27.

See you soon!

We can’t wait to meet Paris-based mobile app developers and learn from your experiences. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to book a visit from the RevenueCat team by using the link: https://calendly.com/rik-revenuecat/revenuecat-visits-paris?month=2023-04. We also invite you to join us at the AndroidMakers conference for networking, knowledge sharing, and of course, swag.

Not based in France, but would you still like to meet up with the team? Keep an eye on this space: Later this year we’ll be traveling to Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, New York, Berlin, London, Leeds, Logroño, and Tokyo.

For now, tho:

À bientôt, Paris!