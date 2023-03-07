Want to write for the RevenueCat blog?

Here's how you can — and why you might want to.

Why contribute to RevenueCat What we’re looking for Before submitting your draft… How to submit your draft

We’re always on the lookout for new contributors to the RevenueCat blog. If you have something to share with our audience of people building and growing subscription apps then we’d love to hear from you!

Why contribute to RevenueCat

If you’re reading this, we’re going to assume that you’re already well-convinced of the benefits of blogging (and, in general, creating content), such as:

to build up your profile and establish yourself as an expert or thought-leader

to reach a new audience for the content you’re already creating on your own blog

to raise awareness of your company and support your recruitment efforts

…to name just a few. But why write for us?

We strive to create and publish the best content we can, so we hope you’ll feel proud to see your content on the RevenueCat blog. But we can better explain with two statistics — by writing for us you’ll be reaching 25,000+ readers every month and getting your content in front of 45,000+ of our newsletter subscribers every month.

Finding a readership for your content is often one of the hardest things to do, so let us give you a hand.

What we’re looking for

We publish content under two categories: Engineering and Growth. The best way to get a flavor for what we’re looking for is to check out pieces we’ve already published — here are five of the most popular for each.

Before submitting your draft…

Do consider submitting a pitch first. This would include one or more of the following:

A suggested title/headline.

A paragraph summarizing what the blog is about and what it will cover.

A bullet-pointed outline of what you propose to write about.

If you already have a draft ready to go, feel free to jump ahead to the next step, but we’d otherwise encourage you to pitch your idea before working on it fully. This way, we can ensure that the idea or angle is something we’d like to (or can) cover, and we’ll prevent you from investing any time that will go to waste.

How to submit your draft

Please fill out this Google Form. We prefer submissions to be sent to us as Google documents — this makes reviewing and providing feedback much easier. Alternatively, if this is not possible, send it to us in whatever format you’re already working in.

This is what happens next:

We will review the submission and let you know if it’s a potential fit. We aim to provide this feedback within two weeks. Please note, that if you sent in your suggestion first (see the section above), there’s much less chance that your piece won’t be accepted.

The editor will collect the team’s feedback and get back to you with notes.

Once you’ve addressed those notes, send your revised draft back.

Once accepted, an editor will make edits to conform to house style and send that back to you. Once we’re both happy, your piece is now ready for publication!

At this point, we’ll prep your article in our CMS and provide you with a publication date.

We can’t wait to hear from you!