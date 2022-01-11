RevenueCatRevenueCat
Engineering blog posts - page 5

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

RevenueCat and Stripe
Introducing Our New Stripe App
Engineering

Introducing Our New Stripe App

Customer data from RevenueCat, now inside Stripe

Francie Fernandes

Francie Fernandes

July 11, 2022

Google Play class action developer lawsuit
Google Play Class Action Settlement
Engineering

Google Play Class Action Settlement

Google's $90M settlement with app developers

Corey Rabazinski

Corey Rabazinski

July 05, 2022

WWDC 2022
WWDC 2022 Recap
Engineering

WWDC 2022 Recap

Everything you need to know about this year's updates

Josh Holtz

Josh Holtz

June 16, 2022

App Store account deletion
Account deletion rules on the App Store
Engineering

Account deletion rules on the App Store

Everything you need to know about the new rule

Corey Rabazinski

Corey Rabazinski

May 26, 2022

Google I/O RevenueCat
Google I/O 2022 Announcements
Engineering

Google I/O 2022 Announcements

How the new features and updated Play Console will help grow your app business

Maddie Beyl

Maddie Beyl

May 17, 2022

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
Firebase and RevenueCat extension in-app purchases
Engineering

Introducing our Firebase Extension

Firebase developers get plug and play in-app purchase infrastructure

Francie Fernandes

Francie Fernandes

May 11, 2022

RevenueCat Expo example
Expo In-App Purchase Tutorial
Engineering

Expo In-App Purchase Tutorial

The getting started guide for in-app purchases and subscriptions

Josh Holtz

Josh Holtz

April 18, 2022

How to test SDKs
How we test SDKs at RevenueCat
Engineering

How we test SDKs at RevenueCat

All about testing and updating our iOS SDK

Andy Boedo

Andy Boedo

April 12, 2022

SDK Illustration
Hybrid SDK Architecture at RevenueCat
Engineering

Hybrid SDK Architecture at RevenueCat

Adding a layer to reduce complexity

Maddie Beyl

Maddie Beyl

March 15, 2022

App Store rejections
How to Avoid App Store Rejections
Engineering

How to Avoid App Store Rejections

Preparing an app for app review

Josh Holtz

Josh Holtz

February 08, 2022

Migrating our Objective-C SDK to Swift
Migrating our Objective-C SDK to Swift
Engineering

Migrating our Objective-C SDK to Swift

Let’s talk about our decision to migrate

Joshua Liebowitz

Joshua Liebowitz

January 20, 2022

How Do Apple Offer Codes Work?
Create and Track Offer Codes for Your iOS App
Engineering

Create and Track Offer Codes for Your iOS App

Let's journey through set up, redemption, and tracking

Sunny Manik

Sunny Manik

January 11, 2022

