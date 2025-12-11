Export Figma designs straight into Paywalls Keyboard shortcuts in the Paywalls editor Preview your paywall on more devices Filter paywall templates Countdown component for your paywall Project level brand color settings Real prices displayed in the Paywalls Editor Use AI to create a paywall Videos in Paywalls Video backgrounds Intercept purchase intent View all plans (sheets)

RevenueCat Paywalls is our native paywall builder that lets you build and optimize paywalls in real-time through RevenueCat’s dashboard, no app updates or code changes needed. In summer 2025 we rebuilt RevenueCat Paywalls from the ground up. What was once a simple, template-first tool is now a fully flexible, component-based editor where you can design fully custom layouts, localize every string, and tailor the experience to every segment.

But we’re not stopping there, we’ve been on a particularly rampant shipping spree as of November 2025. We’re shipping the most-requested and most impactful updates to Paywalls with a clear goal to make it the best paywall builder for every app.

This blog will serve as a living changelog for all-things RevenueCat Paywalls, so bookmark it to follow along and keep up with everything new.

Keep in the loop with RevenueCat product updates See every update to RevenueCat and all its features in our main changelog, right here.

Export Figma designs straight into Paywalls Copy link to this section

Design handoff shouldn’t mean starting over. And now, it doesn’t.

You can export Figma mockups directly into the Paywall editor. Your layout comes in as native Paywalls components, so you can immediately:

Edit copy without touching the structure

Swap products and packages

Localize text

Add experiments

Target specific audiences

The practical win is speed. Designers stay in Figma, and the team shipping paywall tests can go from final mock to live variant, without recreating the layout by hand.

Import a Figma design ↗

Keyboard shortcuts in the Paywalls editor Copy link to this section

When you’re iterating quickly, little clicks add up.

The Paywalls editor now supports keyboard shortcuts for the actions you use most, including adding components, duplicating sections, undoing and redoing changes, and deleting blocks. It keeps you in flow and makes fast iteration feel genuinely lightning quick.

View all shortcuts ↗

Preview your paywall on more devices Copy link to this section

A paywall can look perfect on one screen and awkward on another. That used to be something you discovered after publishing, but now you can preview paywalls across a wider set of iOS and Android phones and tablets. The canvas updates to real screen sizes, so you can flip through devices in seconds to:

Catch spacing issues early

Confirm font sizes

Check crops and media positioning

Sanity-check scroll behavior

Make sure your CTA lands where you want it

It’s a simple change that prevents a lot of last-minute fixes.

Filter paywall templates Copy link to this section

Templates are only helpful if you can find the right one quickly.

The template gallery now includes filters by purchase method, tier, or package. It’s especially useful when you know the pattern you want up front, like a trial-first layout, a pricing grid, or a promo-ready design. You spend less time searching and more time shipping.

Start with a template ↗

Stuck for inspiration? paywalls.com is the definitive source for real app paywalls. Filter by industry, component, or downloads to find examples and inspiration.

Countdown component for your paywall Copy link to this section

Promos can be a great paywall technique, but they only work best when urgency is clear and real. To help, you can now add a countdown timer to any paywall. Set an end date once and the timer updates automatically. No extra code, no manual updates.

This is built for campaigns like Black Friday, launch promos, limited-time discounts, or any offer where timing helps people decide.

Add a Countdown ↗

Project level brand color settings Copy link to this section

Setup brand colors now in project settings that are available in the Paywalls editor (and soon more places).

Real prices displayed in the Paywalls Editor Copy link to this section

Previously, placeholder values displayed for product prices while being viewed in the dashboard editor. This latest update makes it so that you now see the real prices in the editor. This makes it much easier to get a more realistic version of the paywall while you’re working on it. (The one caveat is we will need to have seen at least one test purchase with this product for it to display).

Use AI to create a paywall Copy link to this section

You can now use artificial intelligence to create a paywall based on data from an app store page. A great way to get inspiration or a solid starting point to adjust from and test.

Videos in Paywalls Copy link to this section

Paywalls now support videos being added as their own component, just like images.

Video backgrounds Copy link to this section

Videos can now be set as backgrounds on the root paywall, footer, or any parent component (stacks, packages, etc).

Intercept purchase intent Copy link to this section

Native iOS & Android SDKs now offer a method to intercept purchase intent (tapping on the purchase CTA) to display custom UIs before choosing to proceed with the purchase flow. Use cases that apps find for this include: Age gate/parental consent: display a UI that acts as an age gate before letting someone proceed to purchase, Disclosures: If there’s additional info you want/need to present to a customer and have them confirm before proceeding (country specific terms, legal language, etc.)

View all plans (sheets) Copy link to this section

You can now choose to have your button navigate to a sheet that can be used to display additional content. When you select a sheet as the destination to navigate to, you’ll see a new Sheet component inside of your button in the Components panel. When the sheet or any component within it is selected, you’ll see the sheet displayed in the paywall preview. You can add components to the sheet just as you would to any other stack.

Sheet’s can have their own packages & purchase buttons so that customers can directly make a purchase from the options displayed within the sheet.

Learn more in our Documentation ↗