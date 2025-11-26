Seasonal offers and holiday sales can boost conversion, retention, and long-term revenue — but only when paired with the right strategy. This study guide brings together everything you need to plan, build and launch effective promotional campaigns across iOS, Android, and the web. 

Whether you’re running your first Black Friday sale or optimizing a multi-region holiday strategy, start here.

Need to get a sale live ASAP?

Jump ahead to the step-by-step for setting up sales and promotional offers in RevenueCat.

Promotional offers: essential reading

Starting off with the fundamentals of why seasonal offers work, how pricing affects behavior, and what to test before you launch. 

LinkFormatIncludes
Maximizing subscription app revenue with holiday discounts and promotionsWebinarHow to plan, run, and evaluate seasonal promotions, ft. examples of effective discount structures and campaign timing
How to re-engage churned users — Caroline Walthall, QuizletPodcast episodeReal-world insights on how social proof, flexible plans, and targeted discounts can help re-activate churned users
Smart discounting strategies: When, why, and how to offer dealsBlogTechniques for building discount logic and choosing offer types to maximize conversion, while protecting long-term revenue

Choosing the right promotional offer

Use these resources to decide which type of promotional offer will create the most lift for your app, from introductory discounts to win-backs and targeted plans.

LinkFormatIncludes
Unlocking growth: How to supercharge your paywalls with offersBlogGuidance on layering offers into paywalls, increasing paywall relevance, and using incentives to improve view-to-trial conversion
Introductory offers: a key lever for growthBlogHow introductory offers influence behavior, and when to deploy them for maximum impact
A guide to lifetime subscriptions: are they right for your app?BlogThe pros and cons of discounted lifetime subscriptions, and when to use them 
Introductory offers for RevenueCat Web Billing: convert more users with the right first priceBlogInstructions to set up web-based introductory offers in RevenueCat
The beginner’s guide to Apple win-back offersBlogHow-to for Apple’s win-back offers, and how to use them to re-engage churned iOS subscribers
When is the best time to send a win-back offer?BlogUnderstanding churn patterns and when to launch win-back offers, based on user behaviour and subscription lifecycle
How to win back lost customers: Proven strategies for re-engagementWebinarReal app examples for designing win-back campaigns, including offer types and targeted segmentation 

Running seasonal campaigns across channels (+ RevenueCat tutorials)

Whether you’re building on iOS, Android, or web, these resources walk through the exact steps to implement promo pricing, offer codes, and signed subscription offers. 

LinkFormatIncludesPlatform
How to run a holiday sale in App Store Connect for iOS subscription appsBlog + video tutorialSteps to configure discounted pricing and schedule holiday campaigns in the App Store iOS
How to run a holiday sale in Play Console for Android subscription appsBlogInstructions for setting up price changes, configuring promotional pricing, and scheduling discounted periods in Google PlayAndroid
How to run a Black Friday campaign for your app on the webBlogBest practices for web-based promotions, including landing page setup, messaging, and syncing web offers to in-app pricingWeb
Configuring Apple Promotional Offers for Customer CenterDeveloper documentationHow to setup and manage Apple promotional offers directly inside Customer CenteriOS
Create and track offer codes for your iOS appBlogHow to generate, distribute, and monitor promotional codes in RevenueCat for iOSiOS
Implementing iOS Subscription Offers with Purchases SDKDeveloper documentationTechnical guidance for setting up and managing subscription offers, including handling eligibility and redeeming promotionsiOS
Signing iOS Subscription OffersBlogHow to use RevenueCat to show a retention subscription offer to a recently-cancelled useriOS
Setting up your offers in Google Play ConsoleDeveloper documentationSetup and management for subscription offers in Google Play Console, and how to link them to your RevenueCat configurationAndroid
Configuring Google Play promo offers in Customer CenterDeveloper documentationHow to display and manage Google Play promo offers via Customer Center in RevenueCatAndroid
Supporting Offers in RevenueCat PaywallsDeveloper documentationHow to surface seasonal promotions directly inside RevenueCat Paywalls with targeting and A/B testingiOS, Android, Web

Seasonal campaigns work best when supported by strong paywalls, clear pricing, and continuous testing. Whether you’re preparing for a recurring seasonal sale or running a one-off regional promotion, start with one improvement, measure its impact, and iterate.

Your next steps:

  1. Pick one promotional lever to test: a new intro offer, an annual-plan discount, or a targeted win-back
  2. Benchmark your numbers with the RevenueCat App Health Score to understand where offers can improve performance
  3. Keep experimenting — offers are most effective when they evolve with your audience