Everything you need to set up a promotional offer for your subscription app

Welcome to the second volume of Start here, our series of study guides designed to quickly up-skill you on subscription app topics, delivered through a curated set of RevenueCat resources. No fluff. No filler. Just the most useful content to help you monetize smarter and grow faster.

Seasonal offers and holiday sales can boost conversion, retention, and long-term revenue — but only when paired with the right strategy. This study guide brings together everything you need to plan, build and launch effective promotional campaigns across iOS, Android, and the web.

Whether you’re running your first Black Friday sale or optimizing a multi-region holiday strategy, start here.

Need to get a sale live ASAP? Jump ahead to the step-by-step for setting up sales and promotional offers in RevenueCat.

Promotional offers: essential reading Copy link to this section

Starting off with the fundamentals of why seasonal offers work, how pricing affects behavior, and what to test before you launch.

Choosing the right promotional offer Copy link to this section

Use these resources to decide which type of promotional offer will create the most lift for your app, from introductory discounts to win-backs and targeted plans.

Running seasonal campaigns across channels (+ RevenueCat tutorials) Copy link to this section

Whether you’re building on iOS, Android, or web, these resources walk through the exact steps to implement promo pricing, offer codes, and signed subscription offers.

Seasonal campaigns work best when supported by strong paywalls, clear pricing, and continuous testing. Whether you’re preparing for a recurring seasonal sale or running a one-off regional promotion, start with one improvement, measure its impact, and iterate.

Your next steps: