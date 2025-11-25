Quickfire: Pros and cons of adding video to your paywall When should you add video to your paywall? 1. When emotion drives conversion 2. When visuals explain the value faster than words 3. When transformation or trust needs to be proven 4. When attention is scarce (and video helps capture it) When should apps avoid using a video on their paywall? 1. If your audience has lower bandwidth or limited data 2. If your app’s USP is being simple and functional 3. If you don’t have (or can’t get) high-quality videos Testing and implementing a video paywall 1. Define your goal for testing video 2. Decide on the video format 3. What content to include in the video (and the rest of your paywall) 4. Setting up the video Your testing roadmap Does video deserve a spot on your paywall?

Video paywalls use short, silent-first clips to convey value, emotion, features, or social proof at the purchase moment. They can boost trial starts and conversions when visuals clarify benefits, build trust, or capture attention, but add load-time risk and require high-quality assets and structured testing to validate impact.

Back in the day, ‘video paywalls’ simply meant a video locked behind a paywall, like a content creator selling access to their course. These days, the term has evolved into something more exciting: embedding video on your paywall. Say goodbye to boring, static paywalls and hello to interactive experiences that capture attention and communicate value in seconds.

Videos are a powerful way to boost paywall performance and convey your value clearly. While there’s limited data on testing videos specifically on paywalls, we know video as a medium works: it communicates quickly and enhances emotional recall. For example, Fitness AI shared at an App Promotion Summit that adding a video to their paywall resulted in roughly an 80% revenue increase, and they still use a video on their paywall today.

If you’ve read my article on weird paywalls, you’ll know I have a soft spot for quirky, offbeat designs. One of my favorite examples is Water Llama, a water-tracking app that uses a playful feature video to bring its paywall to life by showing the adorable llama water tracker filling up right on the screen.

While adding a llama to your paywall might be a step too far, adding a video is a move worth considering, whether on your paywall or during onboarding.

So, read on for who should (and shouldn’t) consider a video paywall, as well as how to test and implement one effectively to set yourself up for success.

While videos are more common for certain app categories and audiences, that shouldn’t stop you from considering them. Ultimately, video paywalls can help you achieve four key goals — these should be the drivers of whether you use videos on your paywalls, rather than the app’s category. But, there are a few drawbacks to consider as well.

Pros Cons Convey emotion: videos can do this far more effectively than static images or text



Visually explain your app: perfect for photo, video, health, and wellness apps, or any app where showing functionality beyond the paywall helps users understand value



Build trust and show transformation: demonstrate the impact of using your app and reassure users that it will deliver results



Capture attention: slow the user down to capture their focus and convey your message Increased load time can hurt performance



Potential distraction or overwhelm, especially if users expect a quick, functional experience



High-quality asset requirements demand extra time, skill, and budget



Testing complexity, with so many variables at play, can make it difficult to pinpoint why a video isn’t improving conversions

At the end of the day, whether a video paywall is right for your app depends on your audience, category, and goals, but it’s always worth testing before making a final call. Read on to dive deeper into whether video paywalls are right for your app.

When should you add video to your paywall? Copy link to this section

My own experience has shown testing videos in your onboarding and paywall can improve not only the number of trials started, but also the trial-to-paid conversion rate — especially with how-to videos that help your audience understand the real value of your app.

A great video can elevate your paywall and improve conversion, but the wrong one can slow it down or muddy the message. Here’s how to tell when your app may benefit from a video-first paywall.

1. When emotion drives conversion Copy link to this section

Apps in the fitness, wellness, or habit space often sell a feeling, and video is perfect for capturing that. Take Cardi Mate, a heart-tracking app, for example. Their paywall uses a full-screen background video showing the app in action while clearly conveying both the app’s value and the feeling of calm and control over your heart health.

It’s layered with minimum copy and a subtle overlay at the bottom that conveys:

Social proof (number of subscribers)

Trial/payment setup

A brief description of the app

This combination helps users feel the value of the app immediately, boosting their likelihood to convert. Clicking ‘Continue’ takes you straight to payment with no extra screens and no friction.Another great example is Loóna, a sleep app. The onboarding features relaxing music, instantly fostering a sense of zen. The video on the paywall is simple but soothing, perfectly capturing the state that Loóna helps users achieve (though their dark UX way of reporting pricing definitely isn’t as chill).

2. When visuals explain the value faster than words Copy link to this section

If a picture’s worth a thousand words, a video’s worth more than Jeff Bezos’s portfolio. Let’s get the obvious out of the way: photo and video apps. Any app that relies heavily on visual content naturally benefits from a more visual way of showcasing its features.

Take CapCut, an AI-powered video and image editor owned by ByteDance (TikTok’s parent company). Like Water Llama, CapCut uses video on its paywall to highlight key features, automatically displaying them one by one with short clips that show exactly how each feature works.

Videos are invaluable when used to demonstrate how an app works, or to walk users through key features right after download.

3. When transformation or trust needs to be proven Copy link to this section

Now, for a more unusual example from my exploration of video paywalls. I downloaded 50+ apps to test their paywalls — partly because it’s hard to confirm whether an app shows a video upfront, and partly because my memory isn’t perfect. (Shockingly, I don’t remember every paywall I’ve ever seen.)

One app I tested out, which I came across through Jacob Rushfinn’s newsletter, is Dr Kegal. At first, I thought nothing of it and was simply excited to try out the app he recommended. But this app did something unexpected: it forced users to watch a 30+ second video before even showing the paywall. A major faux pas in the video world.

Here’s the kicker: I now have an app on my phone, as a woman, that helps with erection duration… It’s a topic that many users might feel uncomfortable discussing, or unsure whether exercises will actually help. The paywall video shows multiple men who have benefited from the app, establishing trust and credibility. Once it finishes, the video remains at the top of the paywall, reinforcing the social proof and value before users decide to subscribe.

A secondary video on the scrollable paywall then dives into the science behind the app and explains more about how it works.

In situations where users may be skeptical of an app — or uneasy about its topic — a video on the paywall can help build trust at that critical moment. Another excellent use case is in a competitive market; by building trust that you offer something different.

4. When attention is scarce (and video helps capture it) Copy link to this section

Your audience type can influence whether you prioritize video. Data suggests that younger audiences prefer video explanations over text, making video paywalls worth testing for these groups. With older generations spending less time on social media, we’re seeing apps mimic social platforms more and more — not just with short-form video, but also with Instagram-style story swipes and bite-sized content. Let’s be honest: most of us don’t read thoroughly anymore.

While this guide focuses on using video on the paywall, you can also use it in onboarding or even create a two-step paywall (video → paywall with trial/payment info) to capture attention and understanding before the payment screen.

Sylvain Gauchet, Growth Consultant and author of the Growth Gems newsletter, recently highlighted the growing trend of paywall-onboarding blurring:

“I’ve been seeing multiscreen paywalls more and more, especially for free trials, where instead of showing the bleakest timeline, they actually break it down in multiple screens…it blurs the line between what’s onboarding and what’s a paywall. It’s like if you have a screen before the paywall, is that part of the onboarding? Is that part of the paywall? But, it gives you that possibility to show benefits, explain better the actual transactional aspect, and a last-minute pitch or recap to push people over the edge.”

I’m currently testing this approach for a Gen Z app. We’re swapping the four rapid-fire feature screens (image + text) with video + text feature screens, leading into the paywall to ensure users fully understand the app before being asked to pay.

When should apps avoid using a video on their paywall? Copy link to this section

It’s important to note that video requires more effort than other types of paywall — specifically, it’s more effort to test and validate. My recommendation is to only introduce video (and test it) after you’ve validated your messaging and identified which features drive users to pay. You can then test your paywall, and know it’s specifically the video driving any changes. If you skip straight to adding a video it often results in slower, less effective testing and lower success rates than if you optimize your copy and core features first.

So if you’re yet to find product-market fit, or identify whether users are really willing to pay, you may want to hold off before adding videos. There are a few other cases where video may be less relevant:

1. If your audience has lower bandwidth or limited data Copy link to this section

Even if you optimize video size for faster loading (RevenueCat’s Paywall Builder does this automatically), videos still impact load time. If your users have slower internet speeds, limited data, or unreliable wifi, a video paywall could create friction.

You may be thinking “But Daphne, how do I know what my users’ internet speed is?”, but that’s not quite what I mean. Consider what your app does and when it’s most-used. Apps users look to when hiking or camping, for example, need to function with minimal service. If you know your audience is older, then perhaps their internet won’t be as fast as if you’re targeting Gen Z gamers who rely on lightning fibre connections. Likewise, if the markets you’re selling to are in more rural areas, or countries whose internet infrastructure is slower — these are all elements to consider.

2. If your app’s USP is being simple and functional Copy link to this section

For straightforward utility apps, a video paywall can actually get in the way. If speed is the user’s priority, a video may distract them from their end goal. For example, if someone just wants to quickly scan and upload a passport copy, the last thing they want is to sit through a video first; it could just frustrate them. You need to weigh up whether a video will actually help your user convert — or if you just think it will. This is also where testing comes in (stay tuned for that)…

3. If you don’t have (or can’t get) high-quality videos Copy link to this section

While AI has made video production easier, creating effective videos still requires time and investment. Whether animated or live-action, you can’t cut corners on quality. A low-quality video on your paywall can do more harm than good.

You’ll also need to test different formats to find what resonates with your audience, so be mindful of the time and resources required before committing.

Testing and implementing a video paywall Copy link to this section

Okay, you’ve got your messaging airtight, you know users want the product, and video seems the right fit for your paywall. How do you go about testing and launching a video paywall?

1. Define your goal for testing video Copy link to this section

We’ve covered the main reasons why apps might use video on their paywall:

Convey emotion Visually explain features Communicate transformation and build trust Capture attention

Clarifying your goal will help determine what format and setup you should test, e.g. if you’re focused on explaining your app better, you probably want to test a feature carousel or a full video background.

2. Decide on the video format Copy link to this section

Next, identify which format best supports your goal. As you’ve seen from the examples, there are several effective ways to integrate video into your paywall:

At the top of the paywall: showcase your app in action and immediately engage users As a background: add motion and depth to make your paywall feel more dynamic A block within a longer landing page: ideal for premium apps that need to explain features or value propositions in more detail, keeping users engaged across a scrollable paywall In a carousel: demonstrate multiple features in short, digestible clips First screen of your paywall: capture attention and understanding before moving into pricing or trial details

You can also combine formats, as seen with Dr. Kegal, which blends multiple videos across its paywall. Another great example is Reface, the AI-powered face swap app, which uses a carousel that doubles as a looping background video, creating a lively, interactive experience.

For apps that want to showcase an animation, a video can also be used, especially if you are using a paywall builder that doesn’t support animation. Animations are a great way to boost engagement. For example, Duolingo, the language learning app, uses a little animation of Duo, their owl, on their paywall.

While apps like Reface likely use code to implement this, a quick way to test a similar effect — especially if your paywall builder doesn’t support animation — is by using a short, looped video or GIF. That said, it’s worth noting that animations implemented directly with code will generally load faster than videos.

Your goal and chosen format will also help determine where to test the video. Some apps, like CapCut, use the same video across all paywalls because the features showcased remain universally relevant. But if your goal is to help new users understand the app’s value, you might choose to test it only on the initial paywall.

For example: FitOn, a fitness app with an intense paywall video, features upbeat music, flashing visuals, and full-screen energy. It’s highly effective for new users, giving instant context and excitement about what the app offers. But forcing returning users to watch that same video every time could be more irritating than inspiring.

When I returned to their app, the paywall I saw after that was a simpler feature carousel instead:

3. What content to include in the video (and the rest of your paywall) Copy link to this section

When it comes to your video content, keep these best practices in mind:

Keep the video short: in most cases, no more than 15–30 seconds

in most cases, no more than 15–30 seconds Ensure it works without sound: most users won’t have sound on — all of the examples we’ve discussed work silently; only Dr. Kegal uses a voiceover (and even then, they include subtitles)

most users won’t have sound on — all of the examples we’ve discussed work silently; only Dr. Kegal uses a voiceover (and even then, they include subtitles) Start with a strong visual hook: at the start of the video, especially if the video is used to communicate the value of the app

Keep in mind, cognitive load can quickly become overwhelming when combining video, copy, and calls to action. Simplicity almost always wins. You’ll notice in the examples that the more detailed or dynamic the video, the simpler and more minimal the supporting copy tends to be.

If you’re unsure what kind of video to test, a great starting point is a simple walkthrough that highlights how your app works, showcasing the key benefits and features in a clear, engaging way.

4. Setting up the video Copy link to this section

When setting up your video paywall, there are a few key considerations:

Loop vs. play once: most paywall videos tend to loop – users may read the text first or miss the beginning, especially if they’re multitasking (or, like me, have ADHD).

most paywall videos tend to loop – users may read the text first or miss the beginning, especially if they’re multitasking (or, like me, have ADHD). Autoplay vs. click-to-play: should your video play automatically, or only when tapped? Autoplay is the standard, as it immediately captures attention. But click-to-play can work well for optional content, like user testimonials or deeper feature explanations, keeping the paywall cleaner and less distracting.

should your video play automatically, or only when tapped? Autoplay is the standard, as it immediately captures attention. But click-to-play can work well for optional content, like user testimonials or deeper feature explanations, keeping the paywall cleaner and less distracting. Mute vs. sound on: as mentioned above, many users will have sound off when using an app, and may even get frustrated if the sound suddenly goes on (or off) or they can’t understand what is going on in the video. My advice: Keep it muted by default. If there is dialogue in your video, I beg you to use captions. It will improve engagement, accessibility, and the user experience.

Of course, there are exceptions. Let’s return to the example of FitOn. Their high-energy, full-screen video doesn’t loop or auto-mute because it’s designed to immerse users completely. As the video ends, it fades out smoothly to direct attention toward the ‘Subscribe’ button, creating a natural flow rather than a jarring stop. Since the video is longer and highly dynamic, muting it wouldn’t make sense in this context, and looping it would be overwhelming.

Additionally, make sure to optimize your video for load time. While load time matters less in an app than on web, it still impacts performance and user experience.

If you’re using RevenueCat’s paywall builder, the good news is that it automatically optimizes the video following the best practices:

Initial load: the video thumbnail appears immediately Progressive load: a lower-resolution version plays first for speed, then transitions to high quality Local caching: the video is stored locally for faster playback on subsequent views Bandwidth optimization: data usage is minimized for a smoother experience

If you’re implementing this on a native paywall, that’s the moment to smile sweetly at your developer and beg for help… it’s their time to shine.

Your testing roadmap Copy link to this section

You’re testing a video for a good reason (I hope). So please don’t test one video, and if it flops, swear off video forever. Then two years later, when a bright-eyed new Product Manager suggests, “Hey, maybe we could try a video on the paywall…,” you immediately cut them off: “No, we tested that two years ago. Video doesn’t work for us.”

One test doesn’t prove that video paywalls don’t work, it just means that version didn’t.

Based on your goal, focus your testing on three main elements:

Content: what the video covers, how it starts, and how long it is

what the video covers, how it starts, and how long it is Placement: where the video sits on your paywall (and if you have a multi-step paywall, on which screen)

where the video sits on your paywall (and if you have a multi-step paywall, on which screen) Setup: the various technical and behavioral setup options we discussed earlier

That’s also the order I recommend testing in. For most apps, especially single-screen paywalls, content will have the biggest impact.

Here’s what your high-level testing plan might look like:

Baseline: start with your current static paywall and record conversion and engagement metrics

start with your current static paywall and record conversion and engagement metrics Experiment 1: swap the hero image for a short looping video (keeping copy the same). Measure the lift

swap the hero image for a short looping video (keeping copy the same). Measure the lift Experiment 2: test different video types, e.g. a feature demo vs. an emotional story, to see which drives better conversions

test different video types, e.g. a feature demo vs. an emotional story, to see which drives better conversions Experiment 3–X: combine your top-performing video with tweaks to hooks, placement, or length for further optimization

Does video deserve a spot on your paywall? Copy link to this section

Your paywall is your make-or-break moment. In that split second, users decide whether your app feels worth it. A video gives you another dimension to make that decision easier, to help users feel the outcome, see the transformation, and stay just a little longer.

Not every app needs a video, but many should at least test it, especially with tools like RevenueCat Paywalls, which make it easier than ever to level up your paywall experience.

When done well, video can boost conversions, strengthen your brand, and make your paywall stand out in a sea of sameness.

So whether it’s an animation of a llama getting hydrated or a user unlocking their fitness potential, don’t be afraid to bring your paywall to life with a video that adds real value.