Start here: a paywalls study guide
Get the download on everything you need to know about paywalls, all in one place
Summary
Welcome to the first volume of Start here, a curated list of resources to help you make more money with subscription apps.
Think of Start here as your digital crash course to all-things app monetization and growth, ranging from paywalls to user retention. No fluff, no content hidden behind paywalls (ironically) — just expert content ready to get you up to speed, upskilled, and inspired.
So go ahead and browse, bookmark for later, or painstakingly digest each piece in all its glorious detail. We don’t much care what you do, we just hope it’s useful.
For our first topic, where better to begin than paywalls?
Paywalls: essential reading
First up, this section covers the fundamentals of paywalls for subscription apps. If you’re new to the topic, or only have a few minutes, start here.
|Link
|Format
|Includes
|The essential guide to paywalls for subscription apps
|Guide
|Your handbook to paywalls: key types of paywall, optimization principles, compliance information, and paywall testing techniques
|Sub Club: How to Build More Successful Paywalls
|Podcast & video
|Top strategies for paywall optimization, particularly within user journeys
Note: If you’d rather watch than listen, all Sub Club episodes are also available as video!
Hard vs. soft paywalls
Choose your fighter: hard or soft paywalls? Neither is better, the right choice depends on your audience and content. Explore the options, from freemium to fully-gated, below.
|Link
|Format
|Includes
|Hard paywall vs. soft paywall: How much of your app should be locked?
|Blog
|Pros and cons of hard and soft paywalls, ft. case studies from apps like Headspace and Lose It!
|Subscription App Glossary:
Paywall
Hard paywall
Soft paywall
|Definition
|Quickfire definitions on key terms
|Sub Club: Why More Apps Need To Be More Than Just Apps
|Podcast & video
|Lessons and unexpected benefits from implementing a hard paywall at Pok Pok
Note: Jump to 27:06 for paywalls
|Sub Club: Scaling Without a Marketing Budget
|Podcast & video
|Advice from ClassDojo on setting up the right paywall for your app without impeding growth
Note: Jump to 16:45 for paywalls
Paywall design and UI
It’s time to put down the moodboard and start designing. But what elements of paywall UI drive the most engagement?
|Link
|Format
|Includes
|How four paywall redesigns boosted conversions and revenue
|Blog
|A breakdown of four apps, from food to fintech, who redesigned paywalls and saw a 20% increase in conversion
|Dare to test an ugly paywall? Here’s why you should
|Blog
|Why stripping back design elements can boost conversion
|When paywalls get weird (and work)
|Blog
|Real-world examples of quirky, rule-breaking paywalls that work (and why)
|Server-driven UI SDK on Android: How RevenueCat enables remote paywalls without app updates
|Blog
|Discover a server-driven approach to paywall UI for more control over your paywall’s appearance on Android
|Create auto-looping carousels with RevenueCat Paywalls
|Video tutorial
|Walkthrough how to build carousels that capture and convert in RevenueCat Paywalls
|Custom fonts for Paywalls
|Video tutorial
|See how to install custom fonts in RevenueCat Paywalls
|How to create a timeline design with RevenueCat Paywalls
|Video tutorial
|Learn how to create a timeline design in RevenueCat Paywalls
Paywall experimentation and optimization
Now you’re into the thick of it: you’ve got the paywall, but how do you make it a success? Here’s our best expert advice for optimizing paywall performance.
|Link
|Format
|Includes
|5 overlooked paywall improvements that drive more conversions
|Blog
|Tried-and-tested paywall optimization tactics for better conversion
|Sub Club: A Systematic Approach to Paywall Optimization
|Podcast & video
|Ways to optimize paywalls and boost revenue through improved UX
|Optimizing paywall placement: The key to unlocking more app subscribers
|Blog
|Best practices for paywall placement, and key metrics to track success
|Webinar: Paywall optimization best practices
|Webinar
|How to optimize your freemium strategy, paywall design and copy
|Sub Club: How Headspace optimized revenue by gating content
|Podcast & video
|Case study exploring Headspace’s success with their freemium model and referral program
|8 paywall test ideas to grow app revenue
|Blog
|⬅️ Does what it says on the tin. Test away!
|Sub Club: Growing to $1M MRR with Paywall and Pricing Experiments
|Podcast & video
|How Mojo drove MMR sky-high by iterating paywall messaging, design, and pricing
Note: Watch as a video here
|The MaxDiff method: A smarter way to test paywall value propositions
|Blog
|A deep dive on best–worst scaling features, ft. a case study from Dogo
|24 ways to optimize pricing, packaging, and paywalls for custom audiences using Targeting
|Blog
|Practical suggestions to tailor your monetization with RevenueCat’s Targeting feature
Inspiration and success stories
Wrap up your reading on paywalls with a stack of real-life examples of paywalls in action. Get out your notebook, bookmark your favorites, and hit the ground running.
|Link
|Format
|Includes
|What the best subscription apps get right about paywalls
|Blog
|20+ examples of real apps nailing paywalls, with tactics you can try right away
|Mobile app paywall gallery
|Gallery
|Browse a handpicked library of apps getting paywalls right
Note: Want to be featured? Tag us on X (Twitter) or Mastodon @RevenueCat with a screenshot of your paywall
|How I successfully migrated my indie app to RevenueCat Paywalls
|Blog
|Developer Advocate, Charlie Chapman, shows how he transitioned his iOS app to RevenueCat and implemented a paywall
|Roast my paywall: Live!
|Video playlist
|Webinar series where experts dissect the paywalls of real apps— discover what works, and what doesn’t
RevenueCat tutorials and implementation
Whether you’re building for iOS or Android, these tutorials from the RC product knowledge base have you covered.
|Link
|Format
|Includes
|How to use RevenueCat paywalls
|Video tutorial
|Three minutes, countless features: take a whirlwind tour of RevenueCat Paywalls
|Build a paywall: implementation docs for RevenueCat Paywalls
|Developer documentation
|Get into the weeds of Paywalls with detailed, technical implementation documentation
|Turn your app into revenue: Building paywalls in Android with Jetpack Compose
|Blog
|Learn how to seamlessly implement in-app subscriptions and paywall features with Jetpack Compose
|How to use StoreKit views to build a subscription app paywall with SwiftUI
|Blog
|Build native app paywalls with this guide to Apple’s StoreView, ProductView, and SubscriptionStoreView APIs
|How to build a Blinkist-style paywall using RevenueCat webhooks and Zapier
|Blog
|No backend code required. Here’s how to recreate Blinkist’s trusted timeline paywall
|Meet the web purchase links (why and where you should test it, today)
|Blog
|Say hello to the web purchase link to send users out to web purchases straight from your iOS app paywall
So, what’s next?
How to build a paywall? ✅
How to choose the right kind of paywall? ✅
How to optimize for success? ✅
How to implement RevenueCat paywalls to make all of the above easier? Also ✅
Your paywall is one of the most important growth levers in your subscription app. The best teams don’t treat it as static; they test, experiment, and optimize relentlessly.
With 82% of trials starting the same day a user installs an app, most apps don’t get a second chance at conversion. Every screen and every word counts.
So whether you’re starting day one of building a new app, or trying to surpass $1M ARR, your next steps are simple:
- Pick one experiment to pursue: Test a new design, try shifting the placement of your paywall, or adjusting the trial period. Whatever you do, start small, move fast, and keep evolving.
- Benchmark your metrics: Not sure how to define success? Check how your app stacks up against industry data using the RevenueCat app health score.
- Keep iterating: Every change is a step forward (even when experiments don’t work out!). If something’s not working? Change it.
Now go forth, and start paywalling*. Good luck!
*Not a real word, but we’re trying to make it a thing
You might also like
- Blog post
The essential guide to paywalls for subscription apps
Why your paywall may be costing you subscribers (and how to fix it)
- Blog post
How four paywall redesigns boosted conversions and revenue
What actually worked when redesigning paywalls across fintech, gaming, and health.
- Blog post
8 paywall test ideas to grow app revenue
It's not enough to build your paywall and hope that it'll convert — but even simple changes can bring huge returns.