Meet the Web Paywall button (why and where you should test it, today)

Tonight’s Epic v. Apple injunction gives U.S. iOS apps the green light to point customers to the web for checkout. We just shipped a tiny‑but‑mighty addition to RevenueCat Paywalls that makes it trivial.

Want to see the web paywall button demoed, live? Join our next office hours on Friday, May 2 – 7pm (CET), and we’ll walk through this new addition to the platform, along with our ‘regular scheduled programming’. Sign up here – Want to read more about the injunction and its implications? We gathered everything you need to know in a blogpost here

What’s new

Within hours after the news broke, our team shipped a Web Paywall Button. A new component you can drop into any RevenueCat paywall to whisk users over to a RevenueCat-hosted web checkout, complete the purchase, and then unlock access in-app as if it were a native buy flow.

This hosted web checkout is powered by RevenueCat’s Web Billing feature. We handle everything including web paywall design, invoicing, and a subscription management user interface. It’s the all-in-one foundation that makes it possible to launch a polished, fully hosted paywall on the web—without having to build or manage the billing stack yourself. If you’ve enabled Web Billing, you’re already set up to use these new paywall buttons. If not, check out the docs to get started.

A few examples of the new component at work

Should you use a web paywall button?

Maybe! External payments are brand‑new territory, and we don’t yet know how Apple (or your conversion rate) will react. That’s why we built the feature to play hand‑in‑hand with Experiments:

Variant A – Paywall with a Web Paywall Button → web checkout Variant B – Classic paywall with in‑app purchases

Go live in minutes, watch the data roll in, and double‑down on whatever wins. Slice results by platform, country, etc – you know the drill.

Who can flip the switch today?

iOS users physically located in the United States

Apps running the latest RevenueCat iOS SDK

Teams happy to live on the cutting edge of policy changes

Use Targeting to limit this paywall to iOS users in the United States using a supported version of the SDK:

Example of a Targeting rule that will ensure only the right users see the paywall with a Web Paywall Button

What’s next

We’re tracking (and iterating on) Apple’s response in real time. A deeper dive on the ruling – and what it means for subscription apps – is coming soon on the blog. Stay tuned! 🚀