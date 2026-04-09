Why your Russian subscriptions are about to churn

The status quo What we know about the block What developers can do now

Apple has blocked all App Store payment processing in Russia, closing the mobile operator top-up loophole. New purchases and renewals will fail unless users have existing account balances. Developers with significant Russian user bases should forecast MRR drops and communicate alternative web payment options where applicable.

As of April 1, 2026, Apple has officially stopped processing payments for all App Store purchases and Apple Media Services in Russia. This means Russian users can no longer make new purchases or renew existing subscriptions using traditional payment methods.

While card payments have been blocked for some time, a popular loophole allowed users to top up their Apple ID balance via mobile phone operators. Following a recent government directive, this loophole has now been closed.

The status quo Copy link to this section

For subscription app developers, this is a hard stop on a major revenue channel in the region. Unless a user already has existing funds in their Apple Account balance, their subscription will not renew.

The good news for users is that they won’t immediately lose everything. Apps and content previously purchased will remain available, and Apple has confirmed that iCloud+ data will remain accessible even after a subscription lapses. However, premium features tied to active subscriptions will inevitably be cut off once the current billing cycle ends and the renewal fails.

What we know about the block Copy link to this section

According to reports, the Russian government ordered mobile operators to disable the Apple ID top-up option. This move is widely seen as part of a broader crackdown on online information, specifically targeting the use of paid VPN apps that allow citizens to bypass internet censorship.

By cutting off the ability to pay for these services, the government effectively restricts access to them. Unfortunately, this blanket ban catches all subscription apps in its net, regardless of their category or purpose.

What developers can do now Copy link to this section

For most developers, the impact on global MRR will be minimal. However, if you have a significant user base in Russia, you stand to lose a chunk of revenue. Here are a few practical steps you can take right now:

Assess the impact: check your RevenueCat dashboard to see exactly how much of your active MRR comes from Russia. This will help you forecast the upcoming drop in revenue as renewals begin to fail. Communicate with users: send an in-app message or email to your Russian subscribers. Inform them of the change and remind them that they can still use existing Apple Account balances or redeem any App Store codes they already have. Offer alternative payment routes: if your app is multi-platform (e.g. accessible via the web), you can direct users to complete their purchases outside the App Store ecosystem. Just keep in mind that international sanctions and financial regulations around Russia are complex and constantly shifting – make sure you understand the rules that apply to your business before accepting payments from the region.

While the situation is largely out of developers’ hands, proactive communication, a clear understanding of the data, and alternative methods (like web-to-app) can help cushion the blow.