Track and analyze your ad revenue alongside subscriptions and IAP all in one place.

For apps monetizing through a mix of ads and in-app purchases, understanding your total revenue has historically been a fragmented, frustrating process. You’re forced to stitch together dashboards, export CSVs, and build custom pipelines just to answer basic questions: What is my actual revenue across all channels? How valuable is a user who never subscribes but watches ads for six months? What percentage of my revenue comes from ads versus subscriptions?

The result is a blind spot in your data. You’re left making slow decisions based on incomplete Lifetime Value (LTV) metrics and guesswork.

That’s why we’re excited to release In-App Ad Revenue Tracking in RevenueCat in public beta. You can see your complete monetization health, blending ads alongside subscriptions and one-time purchases, all in one place.

One dashboard for your complete revenue picture Copy link to this section

RevenueCat now ingests ad revenue events in real time alongside your purchase data. This means no more bouncing between ad network dashboards and RevenueCat to understand your total revenue.

Here is what you can explore as part of the beta:

Unified Revenue and Realized LTV Copy link to this section

Ad revenue is now folded directly into your main Revenue Chart. Total revenue finally means total revenue. Furthermore, your Realized LTV now incorporates ad revenue, giving you a complete picture of cohort value. You can finally understand the true worth of your users, not just what your subscribers paid.

Dedicated Ads reporting Copy link to this section

We’ve added a dedicated Ads section in the Charts tab. Here, you can track the metrics that matter most to your ad monetization strategy:

Ad Revenue: The foundational number of total revenue generated from ads.

ARPDAU (Ad Users): Average Revenue Per Daily Active User, the key blended health metric for hybrid apps.

Average Revenue Per Daily Active User, the key blended health metric for hybrid apps. Ad Monetized Users: Track the number of times users clicked on ads in your app. Clicks indicate user engagement with ads and can help you understand which ad placements and formats are most effective.

Track the number of times users clicked on ads in your app. Clicks indicate user engagement with ads and can help you understand which ad placements and formats are most effective. Ad Impressions & Fill Rate: Total ad displays and the percentage of ad requests successfully filled, letting you keep an eye on targeting issues or limited ad inventory.

Total ad displays and the percentage of ad requests successfully filled, letting you keep an eye on targeting issues or limited ad inventory. Ad RPM & CTR: Revenue per thousand impressions and click-through rate to measure monetization efficiency and engagement quality.

Revenue per thousand impressions and click-through rate to measure monetization efficiency and engagement quality. eCPM: Compare monetization efficiency across different time periods, countries, or platforms regardless of total impression volume.

Per-User Ad Visibility Copy link to this section

The Customer Details page now includes a dedicated Ads tab. You can dive into individual user profiles to see their Total Ad Revenue, Impressions, Clicks, Fill Rate, CTR, eCPM, and impression timestamps.

How it works: One SDK, one integration Copy link to this section

It’s incredibly simple to set up with the RevenueCat SDK. If you’re using Google AdMob, you simply replace your standard AdMob loading calls with the loadAndTrack methods from the RevenueCat SDK — and that’s it. All ad events are tracked automatically.

If you’re using any other mediation platform that provides impression-level revenue data — such as AppLovin MAX, ironSource, Unity Ads, and many more — you simply call RevenueCat’s AdTracker methods in your ad SDK callbacks at the right time.

Whether you use AdMob or another platform, it’s still the same reliable RevenueCat SDK under the hood. For full integration details and code examples, check out our ad monetization docs.

What’s next for Ad Revenue Tracking Copy link to this section

This beta is focused on getting the foundational data right and giving you a unified view of their revenue. While we do not measure campaign attribution (we are not an MMP) and we aren’t replacing your mediation platform, we are adding the crucial subscription context to your ad data.

Note: Because RevenueCat uses real-time SDK data and mediation platforms like AdMob use post-processed, fraud-filtered data, you may see slight discrepancies in the exact numbers. This is expected and fully documented.

Looking ahead, we are working on bringing even more powerful insights to this feature. Fast-follows will include blended ARPDAU across all users, and future updates will introduce Predicted LTV with Ads and analytics showing how ad exposure impacts subscription conversion and churn.

Get started today Copy link to this section

If your app monetizes with ads through platforms like Google AdMob or AppLovin, you can start sending ad events to RevenueCat today.

Check out the docs for more >

Any customer can request access to the feature by navigating to the Ads page in their RevenueCat dashboard.

Unify your data and start making better decisions based on the full picture.