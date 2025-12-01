サブスクリプションアプリの現状 2026年版レポート

創業者からのメッセージ
3年前、毎月リリースされる新しいサブスクリプションアプリは約2,000本でした。今ではその数は15,000本近くに達しています。AIの進化によって、アプリ開発におけるこの10年間の供給制約は取り払われました。その結果、今後は消費者需要の伸びが追いつかない可能性のある「アプリ供給の急拡大」と向き合うことになります。これは、競争激化、顧客獲得コスト（CAC）の上昇、そして解約率の悪化というかたちで表れてくるでしょう。
一方で、明るい材料もあります。私は、これはあくまで一時的なショックに過ぎないと見ています。これまでにない機能を備えた新しいアプリが次々に登場しており、ソフトウェアを低コストで試せるようになったことで、以前なら採算が合わなかったニッチなアプリも成立しやすくなりました。こうした多様なソフトウェアの広がりは、アプリストアにおいて消費者が自分の課題に合った解決策を見つけやすくするはずであり、それ自体が新たな需要を生み出していくと考えています。需要面について言えば、もしAIがかつてない生産性向上と消費者余剰をもたらすのであれば、その一部がアプリストアで使われるようになるのは自然な流れでしょう。少なくとも、私たちはそう信じています。
私たちは、115,000本超のアプリ、160億ドルの売上、10億件超の取引データをもとに、SOSA 2026を作成しました。カテゴリ別、プラットフォーム別、トライアル期間別、ペイウォール戦略別、AIアプリと非AIアプリの比較など、さまざまな切り口で分析しています。中には、誰かがXで取り上げるまで、自分たちでも入れたことを忘れてしまいそうな分析軸もあります。それくらい情報量の多いレポートです。
サブスクリプションアプリ市場は、これまで以上に大きく、速く、そして厳しい市場になっています。ただし、注意深く見ていけば、そこには明確なパターンがあります。データを理解し、適切なツールを使いこなせるオペレーターこそが、最終的に勝ち残ります。このレポートが、その助けになれば幸いです。
調査方法
データセットの概要
This report draws on subscription app performance data from a wide range of apps that use RevenueCat’s platform. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive snapshot of how apps are performing under different scenarios, across iOS, Android and web ecosystems.
- Scope of apps included: we included apps that have active subscription revenue, meet a minimum threshold of installs or revenue (to ensure statistically meaningful findings), and have integrated RevenueCat for in-app subscription management.
- Time frame: the target time frame for metrics in this report is 2025. In some cases we have pulled older data to run certain calculations (we can’t calculate third renewal rate for annual subscriptions bought in 2024, for example)
- Size and composition: we analyzed over 115,000 apps across all app categories, covering more than $16 billion in revenue across more than a billion transactions. The apps vary in scale, from indie teams to mid-size organizations and large publishers.
- Revenue channels: the dataset includes both apps that primarily generate revenue from in-app subscriptions and those that generate a portion of revenue from subscriptions alongside other revenue channels.
- Anonymity: all data is anonymized and aggregated, ensuring that no single app’s performance metrics are individually identifiable. The findings are presented as aggregated performance benchmarks across segments, categories, and platforms.
匿名化とデータプライバシ
To preserve the confidentiality of individual apps, we apply controls to endeavor that if a segment has too few apps, results are either omitted from the report or combined with a larger segment to avoid the possibility of inferring any single app’s data. Throughout this report, numbers represent aggregated totals, averages, medians, quartiles, or other summary statistics. No app-specific or developer-specific details are ever disclosed.
統計上の定義
Throughout this report we aim to use clear, accessible language and minimize unnecessary jargon. However, some key statistical terminology is used at times.
The following measures of central tendency and spread have been used to illustrate app performance.
- Bottom quartile (Q1): The value below which 25% of the dataset falls. An app that falls into the bottom quartile is among the lower 25% of performers on that metric.
- Median (Q2): The middle value, with half of the data above and half below. When comparing your own metrics to the median, you can see if you are performing above or below the midpoint of the industry.
- Upper quartile (Q3): The value above which 25% of the dataset falls. An app in the upper quartile is among the top 25% of performers for that metric.
- P90: The 90th percentile. This indicates the point at or above which 10% of the dataset lies. An app at P90 is outperforming 90% of apps in that particular metric (aka, crushing it).
チャートの見方
We often use candlestick (box-and-whisker–style) charts to show the distribution of a given performance metric (e.g. RPI, LTV) across apps. The ‘box’ represents the bulk of distribution, the interquartile range, while the ‘whiskers’ represent the lower and upper bounds of performance.
Percentile mapping
- Lower ‘whisker’: marks P10 (10th percentile), the bottom 10% of app performance.
- Bottom of the ‘box’: marks P25 (25th percentile) and represents Q1 (bottom quartile) — apps below this make up the lowest 25% of performers.
- Marker inside the ‘box’: marks P50 (50th percentile) and represents Q2 (median) — this is the midpoint of app performance.
- Top of the ‘box’: marks P75 (75th percentile) and represents Q3 (upper quartile) — apps above this fall into the top 25% of performers.
- Upper ‘whisker’: marks P90 (90th percentile) — apps here or above are the highest performers.
- Any points outside P10–P90 indicate unusually low or high performance outliers.
RevenueCatに基づかないデータ
While the majority of the metrics in this report derive from aggregated app subscription data (via RevenueCat), two charts within the State of the market chapter feature data not from RevenueCat. This data has been provided by Appfigures, and is indicated on the relevant pages.
含まれる指標
Below are some of the included metrics in this report that benefit from some additional context. Each metric is calculated consistently across all apps to allow for accurate comparison.
- Realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer: the net value of an average paying user over a specific period of time, including initial subscriptions, renewals, reactivations, expansion, and one-time purchases.
- Revenue per install (RPI): total revenue earned divided by total installs. This metric highlights how well an app monetizes each new user.
- Active renewal rate: the share of renewals that are done by subscribers that were active in the second half of the previous subscription period (in case of a monthly subscription, this asks if the user was seen in the app in the ~15 days prior to the renewal).
- Reactivation rate: the share of churned subscribers that become active in the 12 months following a churn event.
- MRR growth rate (year-on-year): the percentage change in an app’s monthly recurring revenue between two point-in-time snapshots (end of the previous year vs. end of the current year). MRR is normalized to a 30-day basis regardless of plan duration.
- Download-to-paid conversion rate (D35): the share of installs that result in at least one paid subscription within 35 days of the install date. This metric captures how effectively an app converts new users into paying customers in the first ~5 weeks.
- Download-to-trial conversion rate: the share of installs that start a free trial within 30 days of the download date. This metric is calculated for apps that use a trial-based acquisition strategy.
- Trial-to-paid conversion rate: the share of free trial starts that convert into a paid subscription.
- Retention rate: the share of paid subscriptions that remain active after a given time period (e.g. 6 months, 12 months). A subscription is considered ‘retained’ if it has accumulated enough paid renewals to cover the elapsed time — for example, 12 monthly renewals for 12-month retention, or 1 annual renewal for yearly plans. This is a subscription-level metric, not a user-level metric.
- Renewal rate (1st, 2nd, 3rd): the share of subscriptions that successfully renew at each sequential billing cycle. This differs from retention rate, which measures cumulative survival over time.
- Refund rate: the share of paid subscriptions that are refunded during their first billing period.
- Monthly trailing revenue (MTR): a 30-day rolling revenue figure at a specific point in time, used to measure an app’s revenue run-rate. This is the basis for the ‘monthly revenue 1 year after launch’ and ‘time to revenue milestones’ metrics in this report.
対象セグメント
To provide nuanced insights, we break down certain metrics by segments. These segments offer a closer look at how different development choices and distribution methods might impact subscription metrics.
- Access method: how users primarily access the app (freemium, via a hard paywall).
- App development framework: the primary technology stack used for app development (e.g., native iOS/Android, Flutter, React Native, Other).
- Pricepoint: how an app’s average pricepoint compares to the rest of the measured apps (below average, average, above average).
- Developer HQ: the (estimated) region the app developer team is based in.
- Regions are bucketed together: Asia-Pacific, IN/SEA (India & Southeast Asia), Latin America, MEA (Middle East & Africa), North America, Western Europe, ROW (rest of world), all regions.
- Geography: the region users are based in.
- AI vs. non-AI app: whether an app uses AI/ML models for its primary value (e.g. generative AI, chatbots and AI assistants, predictive analytics, AI photo/video editing, AI writing tools).
Note: apps not categorized as ‘AI apps’ may still use basic ML or have minor AI features.
地域の定義
- North America: United States, Canada
- Western Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland, Portugal, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Monaco, Malta
- Asia-Pacific: Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand
- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru
- MEA (Middle East & Africa): Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Turkey
- IN/SEA (India & Southeast Asia): India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore
カテゴリ分類 (App Store and Google Play)
The App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) each have numerous categories. For clearer analysis, we’ve aggregated or ‘bucketed’ closely-related categories under common labels:
- Utilities: includes Weather, Reference, Utilities, Finance, Tools, and more.
- Health & Fitness: includes Health & Fitness, Medical.
- Media & Entertainment: includes Entertainment, Music, News, Magazines & Newspapers, Sports, and more.
- Education: includes Education, and Educational.
- Productivity: includes Graphics & Design, Art & Design, Developer tools.
- Social & Lifestyle: includes Lifestyle, Social Networking, Social, Dating.
- Gaming: includes Games, Puzzle, Casual, Word, Simulation, Board, and more.
- Photo & Video: Includes Photo & Video, Photography, Video Players & Editors.
- Business: Includes Business.
- Travel: Includes Travel, Travel & Local.
- Shopping: Includes Shopping.
We have done this to simplify comparisons — especially when certain official categories have too few apps to provide stable, anonymized benchmarks.
主要インサイト
- 80%以上
- サブスクリプション市場における勝者と敗者の差は、さらに広がっています。上位25%のアプリは前年比80%成長した一方で、下位25%は33%縮小しました。サブスクリプションアプリ市場では、一部の勝者が成長の大半を獲得し、多くのアプリは緩やかな成長、あるいは減少に直面しています。
- 5倍
- ハードペイウォールは、フリーミアムと比べて圧倒的に高いコンバージョンを実現しています。最初に課金を求めるアプリは、フリーミアム型アプリに比べて約5倍の確率で課金転換します（10.7% 対 2.1%）。ただし、この差は長期では縮まり、1年後の継続率は両者でほぼ同水準になります。
- 55%
- ユーザー獲得の勝負は、ますます短期決戦になっています。3日間トライアルでは、解約の55%が初日に発生しています。サブスク加入を獲得できるかどうかは最初のセッションでほぼ決まり、開発者は一瞬で「価値が伝わる体験」を届ける必要があります。
- 31%
- Google Playには、10億ドル規模の取りこぼしがあります。Google Playにおけるサブスクリプション解約の約3分の1は、請求失敗による非自発的解約であり、これはApp Storeの14%を大きく上回ります。Android開発者にとって、請求まわりの改善は新たな成長施策になっています。
- 41%
- AIは売上を伸ばす一方で、継続には課題があります。AI搭載アプリは、課金ユーザー1人あたりの売上が41%高い一方で、解約の進み方は30%速くなっています。AIへの期待感が初期売上を押し上げている一方で、長期継続を支える持続的な価値の提供は、なお課題が残っていることを示しています。
- 70%
- データとは逆に、多くのアプリはトライアル期間を短縮しています。17日以上のトライアルは、短期間のトライアルに比べて70%高いコンバージョンを生みます（42.5% 対 25.5%）。それにもかかわらず、多くのアプリは3日間トライアルへと移行しており、現在では全体のほぼ半数が4日以下のトライアルを採用しています。本来得られるはずの転換機会を逃している可能性があります。
私たちのサブスクリプション健全性計算ツールで、あなたの状況をチェックしてみましょう。アプリのスコアを計算する
市場の現状
本社所在地によって、サブスクリプションアプリの成長率にどのような違いがあるのかを示しています。
要点
全アプリの半数は、前年比で少なくとも5.3%のMRR成長を達成しました。ただし、その分布には大きなばらつきがあり、上位10%は306%以上成長した一方で、下位10%は大きく縮小しています。
押さえておきたいベンチマーク
- 5〜17%程度の成長であれば、市場の中間レンジに位置します。
- 33%以上の縮小は、下位四分位に入ります。
- 80%以上成長していれば、全体の上位25%に入ります。
注目点
- MEA（中東・アフリカ）は、中央値成長率がマイナス（-9.7%）となった唯一の地域です。
- ラテンアメリカは、中央値成長率が最も高く、17.2%でした。
- IN/SEA、ラテンアメリカ、MEA、ROW、そして��全体分布には、300%超の大きな上振れが見られます。
課金ユーザー1人が、1年間でどれだけの価値を生み出すかを示しています。
要点
北米のデベロッパーによるアプリは、年間で課金ユーザー1人あたり約32ドルの価値を生み出しており、世界中央値の23ドルを約40%上回っています。一方、IN/SEAは14ドルで最も低い水準です。
押さえておきたいベンチマーク
- 年間RLTVの世界中央値は23ドルです。
- 44ドル以上であれば、世界全体で上位四分位に入ります。
- 多くの地域では、10ドル未満は下位四分位に位置します。
注目点
- 北米の中央値32ドルは、IN/SEAの14ドルの2.3倍です。
- 西ヨーロッパはこれに続き、中央値は25ドルです。
- IN/SEAは他地域に比べてレンジが比較的狭く、課金ユーザー価値のばらつきが小さい�ことがわかります。
デベロッパーの本社所在地ごとに、ダウンロードからD35時点での課金に至る割合を比較しています。
要点
北米はD35課金転換率の中央値で2.6%と最も高く、IN/SEAの1.4%のほぼ2倍です。
押さえておきたいベンチマーク
- 北米の中央値は2.6%、上位四分位は5.6%以上です。
- 西ヨーロッパの中央値は2.0%で、北米以外では最も高い水準です。
- IN/SEAの中央値は1.4%で、全地域の中で最も低い水準です。
注目点
- 北米のトップ層は、90パーセンタイルで10.4%に達しています。
- ラテンアメリカは1.5%と低めで、北米や西ヨーロッパよりもIN/SEAに近い水準です。
- 地理的な差は、他の売上指標に比べると、コンバージョン指標のほうが小さめです。
iOSとAndroidで、新しいサブスクリプションアプリのリリース比率がどのように変化してきたかを示しています。
要点
月間の新規サブスクリプションアプリ数は、2022年1月以降7倍に増加しました。その大半を占めているのはiOSです。Androidも増加していますが、成長ペースはiOSの約半分で、両者の差はさらに広がっています。
押さえておきたいベンチマーク
- 2022年1月には、月間約2,000本の新規サブスクリプションアプリがリリースされていましたが、2026年1月には14,700本を超えました。
- iOSは現在、新規サブスクリプションアプリ全体の約77%を占めており、2023年の約67%から上昇しています。
- Androidの絶対数も、月間約700本から約3,300本へと増えていますが、iOSの伸びがそれを大きく上回っています。
注目点
- iOSの急拡大は2025年初頭から始まっており、App Store先行を前提とするAI支援型開発ツールの台頭と重なります。
- Androidは絶対数こそ増えているものの、新規リリース全体に占めるシェアは2023年半ば以降低下しています。
2026年、グロースチームの仕事は大きく変わる
いま、いわゆる“vibe coded”なアプリが毎月大量にストアへ投入され、その一部はすでに大きな売上を上げています。
ただ、変わっているのは開発だけではありません。アプリのグロースチームにとっても、競争のルールそのものが変わりつつあります。
AIによる価格最適化、AIによるペイウォール設計、AIによる広告クリエイティブ制作、AIによるWebファネル構築、AIによるキーワード最適化。この12か月で、モバイルグロースのほぼあらゆる領域にAIが入り込みました。そして、この流れは今後も続いていくでしょう。
グロースチームに求められること
- 変化を受け入れ、より速く適応すること。従来のやり方に固執していては前に進めません。適応できるチームは、適応できないチームを確実に上回ります。そして、早く適応したチームほど大きな優位を得られます。
- 一時的な流行を見極めること。新しく目立つAIソリューションが、必ずしも成果につながるとは限りません。過大に期待を集めながら、十分な結果を出せないものも少なくありません。この1年で、それはすでに明らかになっています。
- AI時代でも、人の役割は終わりません。たしかにAIは、グローススタック全体の実行部分を急速にコモディティ化しています。しかし、誰もが同じツールを使えるようになったとき、差を生むのは依然として戦略判断、センス、そして本質的な問いを立てる力です。
市場を支えているのは、新しいアプリなのか、それとも既存の有力アプリなのか。
要点
サブスクリプション市場の売上を支えているのは、すでに地位を確立したアプリです。2020年以前にリリースされたアプリが、サブスクリプション売上全体の69%を占めています。2022年以降、新規アプリのリリース数は7倍に増えましたが、それでも売上の約7割は2020年以前のアプリが生み出しています。2025年以降にリリースされた、いわゆる“vibe coding時代”のアプリが占める売上は、わずか3%にとどまります。
注目点
- 2020年以前のコホートは、どのグループよりも1アプリあたり売上が圧倒的に高く、長年をかけてユーザーベースを築き、収益化を磨き、成長を積み上げてきたことがわかります。
- 2022〜2023年のコホートは、2020〜2021年のコホートを絶対売上で上回っており、この時期に登場した少数の大ヒットアプリが市場を押し上げています。
- 2024年以降にリリースされたアプリも売上自体は生み出していますが、既存コホートが持つ規模には大きく及ばず、しかも過去よりはるかに競争の激しい市場環境に直面しています。
大きく勝つために必要なこと
全アプリの半数は前年比で少なくとも5.3%のMRR成長を実現しています。しかし、実態としては非常に大きな格差があり、トップ層は平均的なアプリの3倍のスピードで成長し、下位10%は60%以上縮小しています。これこそが、アプリM&Aがこれほど注目されている大きな理由の一つです。App Storeで勝つには、トップパフォーマーである必要があるからです。大手アプリパブリッシャーは、自社での新規開発とトップアプリの買収を組み合わせたポートフォリオ戦略によって、勝率を高めています。
ポートフォリオオーナーの立場から見ると、アプリがわずかな前年比成長を続けていたとしても、それだけでは十分ではないかもしれません。売上は生んでいても、指数関数的な成長には届いていない可能性があります。その場合は、真に伸びるトップアプリを自力で生み出すか、あるいは買収で取り込むまで、テストを続けるべきです。会社に大きな差をもたらすのは、そうした一部の勝ち筋だからです。
また、Health & Fitness や Utilities のような有力カテゴリでさえ、売上1万ドル超に到達するまでに100日以上かかります。つまり、そのアプリが本当にトップパフォーマーになれるかどうかを見極めるまでに、1年の約3割を使うことになるのです。
Businessカテゴリは見落とされがちですが、収益化と継続率の両面で非常に優れています。しかも、ユーザーは既存ソリューションに不満を感じていることが少なくありません。B2Cアプリらしい創造性と高いプロダクト品質に、B2B型の収益化と継続の強さを組み合わせることは、2026年における開発者にとって大きな機会の一つになり得ます。
マクロトレンド：押さえておきたいポイント
サブスクリプション市場は拡大を続けていますが、その成果は一様ではありません。アプリ全体のMRR中央値は前年比5.3%成長でしたが、上位10%は306%以上成長し、下位10%は大きく縮小しました。
収益化の強さは、デベロッパーの本社所在地によって大きく異なります。北米は、Year 1時点の課金ユーザー1人あたり実現LTVの中央値が32ドルで世界最高水準にあり、世界中央値23ドルやIN/SEAの14ドルを大きく上回っています。
コンバージョン率にも地域差はありますが、売上やLTVほど大きな差ではありません。北米のD35ダウンロード課金転換率中央値は2.6%で、IN/SEAの1.4%を上回っています。
一方で、アプリ供給は急増しています。ただし、新しいアプリがそのまま優位に立つわけではありません。月間の新規サブスクリプションアプリ数は、2022年1月の約2,000本から2026年1月には14,700本超まで増加しました。おそらくAIアプリの急増が背景にありますが、それでも2020年以前にリリースされたアプリが、サブスクリプション売上全体の69%を占めています。
注目点
成長はごく一部の勝ち組に集中しています。前年比MRR成長率の中央値は5.3%ですが、90パーセンタイルでは306%を超えます。33%以上の縮小は下位四分位に入り、成果の二極化がいかに進んでいるかを示しています。
課金ユーザー1人あたりの価値には大きな地域差があります。Year 1時点のRLTV中央値は、北米32ドル、西ヨーロッパ25ドル、世界全体23ドル、IN/SEA14ドルで、上位地域と下位地域には2倍以上の開きがあります。
コンバージョン率の差も重要ですが、ユーザー価値の差ほど大きくはありません。D35中央値は、北米2.6%、西ヨーロッパ2.0%、IN/SEA1.4%です。北米のトップ層であっても、LTVが低い地域における長期収益化の弱さを完全には補えません。
新規アプリの増加は事実であり、しかもiOSに大きく偏っています。月間リリース数は4年間で約7倍に増え、iOSは現在、新規サブスクリプションアプリ全体の約77%を占めています。
それでも、売上の中核を担っているのは既存アプリです。2020年以前のアプリが全体売上の69%を占め、2025年以降のアプリの寄与は供給急増にもかかわらずわずか3%です。
JacobとDavidが全335ページを読了 — その感想はこちら
このセクションの概要
- アプリ市場は、勝者を強く選別する構造になっている。上位10%のアプリは306%成長した一方で、中央値の成長率はわずか5.3%でした。AIは、すでに有利な立場にいるアプリの成長余地をさらに押し広げており、この格差は今後ますます拡大していくと考えられます。
- ハードペイウォールはフリーミアムより大きくコンバートする。ただし、前提条件を見極める必要がある。ハードペイウォールは、Day 35時点のダウンロードから課金への転換率で、フリーミアムの約5倍という成果を出しています（10.7% 対 2.1%）。しかも、1年後の継続率はほぼ同水準です。
ただし、無料ユーザーが口コミやネットワーク効果、長期的なブランド拡大につながる場合には、フリーミアムのほうが適した戦略である可能性があります。
- 課金転換の最大の勝負どころはDay 0にある。最初のセッションで、ユーザーは課金するか、使い続けるかをほぼ判断しています。トライアル解約の大半は初日に発生しており、すぐに価値を感じられなかったユーザーが、後からその価値に気づいて戻ってくることは多くありません。
- AIアプリは売れるが、継続には課題が残る。AI搭載アプリは、顧客1人あたり41%高い売上を生みますが、解約は30%速く進みます。この継続率の課題を早期に解決できたアプリがカテゴリの勝者になり、そうでないアプリは、一時的な関心に支えられているだけにとどまる可能性があります。
- App Storeはいま、供給ショックのただ中にある。2022年以降、毎月リリースされる新規サブスクリプションアプリ数は7倍に増加しました。その結果、機能そのものよりも、ディストリビューションの強さこそが成功を左右する、極めて競争の激しい市場環境が生まれています。