Add in-app purchases to your iOS app in minutes
With our easy-to-use SDK, you can quickly implement and manage in-app purchases and subscriptions in your iOS app.
RevenueCat’s SwiftUI SDK
To get started, head over to the SwiftUI Chat App Tutorial.
This article teaches you how to implement a full-featured chat experience using our SwiftUI SDK. It also shows you how to begin theming and customizing chat within your app.
Why use RevenueCat?
Manage Products Remotely
Organize your active products to avoid long release cycles.
Deploy Faster
RevenueCat cuts in-app purchase deployment time from months to hours.
Cross-Platform
Create a source of truth for your customers across all app stores.
Analyze Business Metrics
View user metrics and get subscription specific charts and dashboard.
Manage Customers
See purchase histories and grant promotional subscriptions with customer level controls.
Segment Your Data
Easily analyze MRR, revenue, and active subscribers to discover what's working.
Easily manage customers
Quickly view customer information, including a timeline of their purchases and active subscriptions, to give your support team the insight they need to debug issues. And, with the click of a button, you can grant users promotional subscriptions without needing to redeem a promo code.
Easily integrate with best-in-class tools
Find the winning creative
Filter results by campaign creative to learn what drives conversion.
Track influencers and referrals
Learn which referrals are driving the most LTV.
Learn which keywords and campaigns are performing
Find what works and do more of it to drive growth and reduce ad spend.
Send events like
- Trial starts
- Subscriptions
- Renewals
- Cancellations
- Trial Conversions
- Media Source
- Creative
- Ad Group
- Campaign
- Keyword