Tenjin In-App Purchases and Revenue Integration
Using our prebuilt integration you can sync in-app subscription events like trial starts, subscriptions, and cancelations from iOS and Android to Tenjin in minutes.
Use the Tenjin integration to:
Improve precision
Accurately track subscriptions generated from Tenjin campaigns.
Get more accurate data
Get trial conversion and renewal data even without an app open.
Understand the longtail
Track campaign performance over the entire lifetime of a cohort.
Send campaign data to RevenueCat
Using Subscriber Attributes, you can attach data to users which can be used in Charts or sent to other downstream analytics integration and available via APIs and webhooks.
$mediaSource
Which media source the campaign was served from
$campaign
The campaign the user came from
$adGroup
The ad group the user came from
$keyword
Identify the paid keywords
$creative
Use to differentiate ads