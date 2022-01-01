RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

Add in-app purchases to your iOS app in minutes

With our easy-to-use SDK, you can quickly implement and manage in-app purchases and subscriptions in your iOS app.

Get started for freeRead the docs

The Complete Toolkit for In-App Purchases

  • Get up and running with only a few lines of code.
  • Fetch products, make purchases, and check subscription status with our native SDKs.
  • Host and configure products remotely from our dashboard.
  • See customer transaction histories, chart lifetime value, and grant promotional subscriptions.
  • Get notified of real-time events through webhooks.
Explore the documentation

Focus on building your app, not in-app purchase infrastructure

  • Remotely Manage Products

    Easily manage your products and pricing to avoid long release cycles

  • Avoid Edge Cases

    Get time back from dealing with edge cases and updates across the platforms

  • Reduce complexity

    Your single source of truth for customer status across every platform and 3rd party tool

Out-of-the-box reporting

RevenueCat helps you understand your app business with key metrics, filters, and segments. Get out-of-the-box reporting for revenue, churn, retention, and more.

Easily manage customers

Quickly view customer information, including a timeline of their purchases and active subscriptions, to give your support team the insight they need to debug issues. And, with the click of a button, you can grant users promotional subscriptions without needing to redeem a promo code.

Easily integrate with best-in-class tools

  • Find the winning creative

    Filter results by campaign creative to learn what drives conversion.

  • Track influencers and referrals

    Learn which referrals are driving the most LTV.

  • Learn which keywords and campaigns are performing

    Find what works and do more of it to drive growth and reduce ad spend.

Send events like

  • Trial starts
  • Subscriptions
  • Renewals
  • Cancellations
  • Trial Conversions
  • Media Source
  • Creative
  • Ad Group
  • Campaign
  • Keyword

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study