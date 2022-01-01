Add in-app purchases to your Unity app
With our easy-to-use SDK, you can add in-app purchases to your Unity app in minutes – plus get powerful reporting, data integrations and more without managing servers or writing backend code.
The Complete Toolkit for In-App Purchases
- Get up and running with only a few lines of code.
- Fetch products, make purchases, and check subscription status with our native SDKs.
- Host and configure products remotely from our dashboard.
- See customer transaction histories, chart lifetime value, and grant promotional subscriptions.
- Get notified of real-time events through webhooks.
Focus on building your app, not in-app purchase infrastructure
Remotely Manage Products
Easily manage your products and pricing to avoid long release cycles
Avoid Edge Cases
Get time back from dealing with edge cases and updates across the platforms
Reduce complexity
Your single source of truth for customer status across every platform and 3rd party tool
Out-of-the-box reporting
RevenueCat helps you understand your app business with key metrics, filters, and segments. Get charts for revenue, churn, retention, and more.
Easily manage customers
Quickly view customer information, including a timeline of their purchases and active subscriptions, to give your support team the insight they need to debug issues. And, with the click of a button, you can grant users promotional subscriptions without needing to redeem a promo code.
Easily integrate with best-in-class tools
Find the winning creative
Filter results by campaign creative to learn what drives conversion.
Track influencers and referrals
Learn which referrals are driving the most LTV.
Learn which keywords and campaigns are performing
Find what works and do more of it to drive growth and reduce ad spend.
Send events like
- Trial starts
- Subscriptions
- Renewals
- Cancellations
- Trial Conversions
- Media Source
- Creative
- Ad Group
- Campaign
- Keyword