10 years of Google app campaigns insight in 1 hour

Join Ashley Black as she shares a decade of insider knowledge

Navigating Google App Campaigns can be challenging—there’s so much to consider, from crafting the right creative assets to understanding bidding strategies. We’re hosting a webinar with Ashley Black, founder of Candid Consulting Group, who brings nearly 10 years of experience from her time at Google. Ashley has managed ad strategies for some of the largest app advertisers and analyzed thousands of Google Ads accounts. She’s seen firsthand what works and what doesn’t.

In this webinar, Ashley will share practical insights to help you optimize your app campaigns and achieve sustainable growth.

What we’ll discuss:

Understanding the differences between iOS and Android campaigns on Google App Campaigns – Learn how platform nuances can impact your strategy and performance.

Crafting effective creative assets – Discover how to develop text, images, and videos that resonate with your audience.

Understanding Google’s algorithm – Get insights into bidding, budgeting, and scaling your campaigns effectively.

Uncovering hidden features in Google Ads – Explore tools like App Placement Reports and SKAdNetwork reporting to enhance your campaigns.

Actionable tips and best practices – Walk away with strategies you can implement immediately to improve your app’s visibility and performance.

When:

Date: December 10, 2024

Time: 10am PST / 1pm EST / 7pm CET

Duration: 1 hour

About the speakers:

Ashley Black

Founder & CEO, Candid Consulting

Candid Consulting is a consultancy, media buying, and creative services company serving the app market. Founded by Ashley Black, former Head of App Ad Sales at Google, Candid Consulting works with global companies to deliver high-performing app marketing strategies. Ashley brings behind-the-scenes knowledge of how to run effective app campaigns and real-world insights from working with thousands of apps.

David Barnard

David has been working on apps since the very beginning, founding his company, Contrast, in 2008. After launching 20+ apps, and selling 3 of them, David now works as Growth Advocate at RevenueCat, helping developers build, analyze, and grow their subscription app businesses.