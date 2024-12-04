RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

Roast my paywall: Roasting the App Store’s biggest subscription apps

From ChatGPT to Duolingo, we’re putting the world’s top subscription apps in the hot seat. See what makes their paywalls work—and where they fall short.

Roast My Paywall Live - Biggest subscription apps
Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM

The world’s biggest subscription apps didn’t get to the top by accident. Their paywalls are key to converting users and driving growth. But even the best apps have lessons to teach—both in what works and what doesn’t.

In this edition of Roast My Paywall, we’re taking on 10 of the most popular subscription apps across categories. With live critiques from our expert panel, you’ll learn exactly what makes these paywalls tick and how to apply those insights to your own app.\

When:

Date: December 17th

Time: 9am PST / 12pm EST / 6pm CET

Duration: 1 hour 30 mins

About the speakers:

Phil Carter
Phil Carter, founder of Elemental Growth, has extensive experience in product leadership at top companies like Faire, Quizlet, and Ibotta. Phil currently hosts the Consumer Subscription Growth course on Reforge, offering deep insights into the Subscription Value Loop framework. His guest lectures include experts from Strava, Tinder, Duolingo, and more.

David Barnard

David has been working on apps since the very beginning, founding his company, Contrast, in 2008. After launching 20+ apps, and selling 3 of them, David now works as Growth Advocate at RevenueCat, helping developers build, analyze, and grow their subscription app businesses.

Steve P. Young
Founder and CEO of App Masters, an app marketing agency that helps grow apps faster, better, and cheaper. Steve’s also a speaker and host of the #1 app marketing YouTube channel (with over 50K+ subscribers).

Subscribe to newsletters

Watch more

Launch Party 2025
January 16, 2025

RevenueCat Launch Party – January 2025

Join us as for our latest Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. In this session, we'll walk through the biggest product highlights of 2024, including everything new we launched since our April Launch Party.

10 years of Google app campaigns insight in 1 hour
December 10, 2024

10 years of Google app campaigns insight in 1 hour

Join Ashley Black as she shares a decade of insider knowledge

How to go viral on TikTok: A live creative strategy jam
December 4, 2024

How to go viral on TikTok: A live creative strategy jam

Your app. Viral TikTok ideas in real time.

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study