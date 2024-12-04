Roast my paywall: Roasting the App Store’s biggest subscription apps

From ChatGPT to Duolingo, we’re putting the world’s top subscription apps in the hot seat. See what makes their paywalls work—and where they fall short.

The world’s biggest subscription apps didn’t get to the top by accident. Their paywalls are key to converting users and driving growth. But even the best apps have lessons to teach—both in what works and what doesn’t.

In this edition of Roast My Paywall, we’re taking on 10 of the most popular subscription apps across categories. With live critiques from our expert panel, you’ll learn exactly what makes these paywalls tick and how to apply those insights to your own app.\

When:

Date: December 17th

Time: 9am PST / 12pm EST / 6pm CET

Duration: 1 hour 30 mins

About the speakers:

Phil Carter

Phil Carter, founder of Elemental Growth, has extensive experience in product leadership at top companies like Faire, Quizlet, and Ibotta. Phil currently hosts the Consumer Subscription Growth course on Reforge, offering deep insights into the Subscription Value Loop framework. His guest lectures include experts from Strava, Tinder, Duolingo, and more.

David Barnard

David has been working on apps since the very beginning, founding his company, Contrast, in 2008. After launching 20+ apps, and selling 3 of them, David now works as Growth Advocate at RevenueCat, helping developers build, analyze, and grow their subscription app businesses.

Steve P. Young

Founder and CEO of App Masters, an app marketing agency that helps grow apps faster, better, and cheaper. Steve’s also a speaker and host of the #1 app marketing YouTube channel (with over 50K+ subscribers).