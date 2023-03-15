RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat blog - page 16

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

The science of account structure in Apple Search Ads: How to do it right
The science of account structure in Apple Search Ads: How to do it right
Growth

The science of account structure in Apple Search Ads: How to do it right

A comprehensive guide to semantics-based and value-based approaches to account structure.

Anastasiya Starovoytova

Anastasiya Starovoytova

May 03, 2023

Three of the ways that Paired 4x revenues
Three of the ways that Paired 4x’d revenues
Growth

Three of the ways that Paired 4x’d revenues

From building the right team, diversifying your channels, to using influencers — here's how your startup can grow like Paired.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

May 02, 2023

How to leverage ASO for app growth in 2023 — Podcast with Ariel Michaeli, Appfigures
How to leverage ASO for app growth in 2023 — Podcast with Ariel Michaeli, Appfigures
Growth

How to leverage ASO for app growth in 2023 — Podcast with Ariel Michaeli, Appfigures

As app stores become increasingly crowded, leveraging App Store Optimization (ASO) is essential for subscription apps looking to maximize growth.

David Barnard

David Barnard

April 19, 2023

An exciting look at the highlights from RevenueCat's Hackathon 2022
An exciting look at the highlights from RevenueCat’s Hackathon 2022
Company

An exciting look at the highlights from RevenueCat’s Hackathon 2022

It was our first team-wide hackathon and it was amazing what the team managed to achieve in just 48 hours.

Rachel Wright

Rachel Wright

April 18, 2023

What you can do with RevenueCat’s new REST API
Engineering

What you can do with RevenueCat’s new REST API

New API designed with improved developer usage in mind.

Tina Nguyen

Tina Nguyen

April 17, 2023

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
Agencies: ready to join the RevenueCat Partner Program?
Company

Agencies: ready to join the RevenueCat Partner Program?

The newly launched program showcases your expertise, unlocks additional revenue, provides co-marketing support, and more.

Truman So

Truman So

April 12, 2023

How in-app monetization presents both a challenge and opportunity for publishers
Growth

How in-app monetization presents both a challenge and opportunity for publishers

And what are some of the strategies used by major publishers?

Jonas Åström

Jonas Åström

April 11, 2023

Sub Club podcast episode with Alice Muir from Phiture
Alice Muir podcast: “That’s what CRM is all about, giving people that extra nudge in the right direction”
Growth

Alice Muir podcast: “That’s what CRM is all about, giving people that extra nudge in the right direction”

In this episode of the Sub Club podcast, Alice shares her top lifecycle optimization tip that even the biggest apps are missing.

David Barnard

David Barnard

April 05, 2023

How Applica partners with RevenueCat to help clients grow their revenue with subscriptions
How Applica partners with RevenueCat to help clients grow their revenue with subscriptions
Company

How Applica partners with RevenueCat to help clients grow their revenue with subscriptions

With the help of RevenueCat, Applica managed to boost Deep Sleep Sounds' ARPU by 52%.

Truman So

Truman So

March 31, 2023

RevenueCat is coming to Paris
RevenueCat is coming to Paris: Book your visit today!
Company

RevenueCat is coming to Paris: Book your visit today!

Join us on April 25 and 26 for a chat, insights, and swag before we head to the AndroidMakers conference

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

March 30, 2023

Lessons from building a 70-person growth team — Podcast with Strava's Jason van der Merwe
Lessons from building a 70-person growth team — Podcast with Strava’s Jason van der Merwe
Growth

Lessons from building a 70-person growth team — Podcast with Strava’s Jason van der Merwe

You know as well as we do that running an app business is chaotic. In this podcast, learn how to embrace the chaos like Jason van der Merwe.

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 22, 2023

Why localization has been so important for kids app, Pok Pok
Why localization has been so important for kids app, Pok Pok
Growth

Why localization has been so important for kids app, Pok Pok

Localization has been critical to Pok Pok's global growth. Find out why from co-founder and CEO, Melissa Cash.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

March 15, 2023

