RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

RevenueCat blog - page 21

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Follow for updates:
iAd vs. AdServices
iAd vs. AdServices: What’s the Difference?
Engineering

iAd vs. AdServices: What’s the Difference?

How do these two frameworks differ, and what does this change mean for your app?

Josh Holtz

Josh Holtz

August 10, 2022

Subscription App Growth Metrics
Growing a Consumer Subscription App
Growth

Growing a Consumer Subscription App

How subscription apps can use metrics to grow strategically

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 03, 2022

Average renewal rates for in-app subscriptions
What’s a Good Monthly Renewal Rate?
Growth

What’s a Good Monthly Renewal Rate?

We analyzed 10,000+ apps to find out

Traci Hirokawa

Traci Hirokawa

August 02, 2022

reduce churn
How a Membership Mindset Can Help Reduce Churn
Growth

How a Membership Mindset Can Help Reduce Churn

Robbie Kellman Baxter on finding super users, subscription fatigue, and more

David Barnard

David Barnard

July 27, 2022

RevenueCat and Stripe
Introducing Our New Stripe App
Engineering

Introducing Our New Stripe App

Customer data from RevenueCat, now inside Stripe

Francie Fernandes

Francie Fernandes

July 11, 2022

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
Google Play class action developer lawsuit
Engineering

Google Play Class Action Settlement

Google's $90M settlement with app developers

Corey Rabazinski

Corey Rabazinski

July 05, 2022

50 Tips from a Solo Developer
50 actionable tips to grow your subscription app
Growth

50 actionable tips to grow your subscription app

Zach Shakked shares everything he's learned from the past 8 years

Zach Shakked

Zach Shakked

June 28, 2022

Darkroom
Subscriptions reshape Darkroom app’s success story
Growth

Subscriptions reshape Darkroom app’s success story

Learn how to create a financially viable business with the award-winning app

David Barnard

David Barnard

June 27, 2022

WWDC 2022
WWDC 2022 Recap
Engineering

WWDC 2022 Recap

Everything you need to know about this year's updates

Josh Holtz

Josh Holtz

June 16, 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The ultimate guide to Apple Search Ads best practices
The ultimate guide to Apple Search Ads best practices
Growth

The ultimate guide to Apple Search Ads best practices

Why it's a channel worth exploring to grow your app

Thomas Petit

Thomas Petit

June 07, 2022

RevenueCat employee app club
Here at RevenueCat, Employees are Customers Too
Company

Here at RevenueCat, Employees are Customers Too

Sharing app building ideas in our Employee App Club

Will Taylor

Will Taylor

May 31, 2022

App Store Optimization Guide: Boost Your App's Visibility
A practical guide to app store optimization
Growth

A practical guide to app store optimization

Learn how to boost your app's visibility and more

Thomas Kriebernegg

Thomas Kriebernegg

May 30, 2022

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study