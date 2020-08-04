RevenueCatRevenueCat
What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Privacy-Focused In-App Subscriptions
Engineering

Privacy-Focused In-App Subscriptions

How to set up a bare-bones implementation of the Purchases SDK

Cody Kerns

Cody Kerns

April 13, 2021

Engineering

Creating a Privacy Policy for Your App

Your app may be rejected without one!

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 30, 2021

Growth

The Blurring Line Between Business and Personal SaaS

And how developers can benefit from it

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 03, 2021

How to send an NPS email to app users
Engineering

How to send an NPS email to app users

Using Customer Lists to get feedback from subscribers

Ryan Kotzebue

Ryan Kotzebue

February 17, 2021

Engineering

Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) with RevenueCat

SCA requirements with in-app purchases

Ryan Kotzebue

Ryan Kotzebue

January 04, 2021

Growth

How to Enroll in the App Store Small Business Program

Getting your Apple tax break

David Barnard

David Barnard

December 17, 2020

Running PgBouncer on AWS ECS
Engineering

Running PgBouncer on AWS ECS

A brief overview of how we rolled out PgBouncer on AWS.

Tony Cosentini

Tony Cosentini

November 17, 2020

Growth

Apple’s Fiscal Calendar and Payout Dates 2021

When you'll get paid from Apple

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

November 09, 2020

Growth

About that 85%

Why the 85/15 split doesn't help most developers

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

October 16, 2020

Engineering

Converting a Paid App to In-App Subscriptions

Your guide to making the switch

Cody Kerns

Cody Kerns

August 25, 2020

Company

Dear RevenueCat Believers

Announcing our Series A led by Index Ventures

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

August 11, 2020

Engineering

SKAdNetwork and iOS 14 Privacy Changes

What we currently know and preparing for what’s to come.

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 04, 2020

