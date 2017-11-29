RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat blog - page 28

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

App Store Server Notifications are Almost Useless
Engineering

App Store Server Notifications are Almost Useless

In 2017, Apple added a new, long-awaited feature to its fraught in-app subscription system.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

September 24, 2018

iOS Subscription Groups Explained
Engineering

iOS Subscription Groups Explained

It is essential to understand subscription groups before planning your in-app purchases.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

June 28, 2018

iOS Subscriptions are Hard
Engineering

iOS Subscriptions are Hard

The unreasonable difficulty of implementing iOS subscriptions.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

May 22, 2018

Getting Through iOS App Review
Engineering

Getting Through iOS App Review

Being a well rounded iOS developer means knowing how to work with App Review.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

March 06, 2018

A Guide to iOS Introductory Prices
Engineering

A Guide to iOS Introductory Prices

New tools and new burdens for subscription app developers.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

February 28, 2018

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
Testing In-App Purchases Ruins Your Phone
Engineering

Testing In-App Purchases Ruins Your Phone

To guarantee a good experience you must rigorously test.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 23, 2018

Validating App Store Receipts without verifyReceipt
Engineering

Validating App Store Receipts without verifyReceipt

A fascinating look into how the App Store and StoreKit operate.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 17, 2018

How to Comply with Apple’s Schedule 2, Section 3.8(b)
Engineering

How to Comply with Apple’s Schedule 2, Section 3.8(b)

At WWDC 2019 Apple updated Section 3.8(b) and has let up a ton on what is required.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 09, 2018

The Case for App Patronage
Growth

The Case for App Patronage

The boxed software model is dead.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 04, 2018

StoreKit is Broken
Engineering

StoreKit is Broken

Apple's framework is fundamentally flawed.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

November 29, 2017

