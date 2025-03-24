Dare to test an ugly paywall? Here’s why you should
- Growth
Why stripping back design elements could be the key to better paywall performance.
Hanna Grevelius
CPO & Advisor | Product, Growth, Subscription Monetization
Hanna specializes in fast-growing D2C startups and scaleups. With experience from some of the world’s leading hobby and sports apps like Golf GameBook and Fishbrain, she brings deep expertise in subscription monetization, growth strategy, and customer retention. Known for her sharp, actionable insights, she shares what actually works in product, growth, and subscriptions—sometimes over coffee chats, occasionally on stage, but most often behind the scenes where strategy turns into results.
