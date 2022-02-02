iOS Subscriptions are Hard
- Engineering
The unreasonable difficulty of implementing iOS subscriptions.
Being a well rounded iOS developer means knowing how to work with App Review.
New tools and new burdens for subscription app developers.
To guarantee a good experience you must rigorously test.
A fascinating look into how the App Store and StoreKit operate.
At WWDC 2019 Apple updated Section 3.8(b) and has let up a ton on what is required.
The boxed software model is dead.
Apple's framework is fundamentally flawed.
