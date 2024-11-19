RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

Vahe Baghdasaryan

About author

Vahe Baghdasaryan

Growth Manager at Flo Health & App Growth Consultant

Vahe is a seasoned app growth professional specializing in lifecycle marketing and monetization strategies. He advises some of the top consumer apps on optimizing their monetization and lifecycle marketing efforts. He is currently a Growth Manager at Flo Health. Vahe also speaks regularly at industry-leading conferences across North America and Europe, sharing the latest insights on app growth.

Vahe Baghdasaryan

Links

Author’s posts

Ready to grow?

Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.

Start for freeTalk to sales