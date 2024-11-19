About author

Vahe Baghdasaryan Growth Manager at Flo Health & App Growth Consultant

Vahe is a seasoned app growth professional specializing in lifecycle marketing and monetization strategies. He advises some of the top consumer apps on optimizing their monetization and lifecycle marketing efforts. He is currently a Growth Manager at Flo Health. Vahe also speaks regularly at industry-leading conferences across North America and Europe, sharing the latest insights on app growth.