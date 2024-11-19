Smart discounting strategies: When, why, and how to offer deals
- Growth
Smart discounting strategies: Use deals to drive growth without risking your app’s profitability.
Vahe Baghdasaryan
Growth Manager at Flo Health & App Growth Consultant
Vahe is a seasoned app growth professional specializing in lifecycle marketing and monetization strategies. He advises some of the top consumer apps on optimizing their monetization and lifecycle marketing efforts. He is currently a Growth Manager at Flo Health. Vahe also speaks regularly at industry-leading conferences across North America and Europe, sharing the latest insights on app growth.
Smart discounting strategies: Use deals to drive growth without risking your app’s profitability.
How subscription apps turn engagement into sustainable revenue
Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.