App Growth Annual 2025: Registration now open for NYC (and online)

We're back! New city, twice the workshops, same amazing vibes.

Registration for App Growth Annual 2025 is now open: join us October 14 at The Glasshouse, New York City, or online. This year brings expanded workshops, live product keynotes, Shippies × Shipaton Awards, Paywall Speed-Building Championship finals, and more. Secure your spot for the must-attend app growth event of the year.

App Growth Annual is back, and after packing out San Francisco last year, we’re taking it up a notch in New York City.

This is the one event that brings together the builders, founders, and growth leaders powering the future of subscription apps. Whether you’re scaling to millions in ARR or launching your next big thing, you’ll get direct access to the sharpest tactics, live industry debates, and the kind of connections that spark your next breakthrough.

Registration is open for both in-person and virtual attendance. Early interest is high — we recommend applying for in-person tickets soon.

https://youtu.be/5NgImDYUDGo

What’s coming in 2025

Two blocks of hands-on sessions, plus dedicated indie and growth leader programming. Jacob’s product keynote: Get an inside look at the RevenueCat roadmap, with live demos and exclusive reveals.

One combined show honoring the best in subscription app growth. World Paywall Speed-Building Championship finals: Watch the industry’s fastest builders compete for $5,000, a custom belt, and a spot on a Times Square billboard… live on stage!

Watch the industry’s fastest builders compete for $5,000, a custom belt, and a spot on a Times Square billboard… live on stage! Legendary afterparty: Celebrate with fellow attendees and a special guest (to be announced).

Event details

When: October 14, 2025

Where: The Glasshouse, 660 12th Ave, New York, NY 10019 / Online

How to register

Both formats include live-streamed sessions and a front-row seat to the Paywall Championship finals.

A look back: Highlights from 2024

Last year’s inaugural App Growth Annual proved there’s nothing quite like bringing the subscription app world together under one roof.

Standout sessions featured everything from growth frameworks and retention tactics to the live Sub Club podcast and a first-of-its-kind Shippies awards show. Feedback poured in about the “unmatched energy,” honest insights, and actionable ideas that teams started applying right away.

Relive four of our keynotes on YouTube:

See the full 2024 highlight roundup: Download 120+ takeaways from Growth Gems

See you in New York or online!