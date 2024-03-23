RevenueCat at MAU 2024: Live Sub Club recording and Exclusive Events!

Join RevenueCat at MAU 2024, Las Vegas

We’re thrilled to announce that we’re hitting the road to Las Vegas for this year’s Mobile Apps Unlocked (MAU) conference—the premier event for mobile growth and marketing professionals. As proud sponsors of MAU 2024, we’re not just there to soak in the Las Vegas vibes; we’re bringing a wealth of insights, swag, and networking opportunities directly to you!

Discover the Latest in Subscription App Growth

First things first, make your way to our booth at 639! We’re eager to discuss the findings from our latest State of Subscription Apps report, packed with data gleaned from over 30,000 active RevenueCat apps. The team is on standby to talk retention best practices, conversion tips and tricks, and other actionable advice backed by over $6 billion in subscription revenue tracked to date. Plus, you’ll have the chance to win some unique, cat-themed swag 🎁

Exclusive 1:1 Meetings with Growth Experts

Looking for tailored advice? Book a meeting with our growth experts, including host of the Sub Club podcast, David Barnard. Whether you’re seeking insights on optimizing your app’s subscription model or curious about scaling strategies, this is your chance for a deep dive. Secure your spot ahead of time at the venue or in the city during the days surrounding the event.

Visit this link if you’re looking to meet around the event on April 2nd or 5th

Use this link if you’d like to meet during MAU at the conference venue, on April 3d and 4th

Live Sub Club episode: Lessons from Growing Microsoft 365 and Copilot

Ramit Arora is Monetization Lead PM at Microsoft and has been responsible for growing Microsoft 365 on Mobile and Mac apps – Word, Excel and PowerPoint and recently helping the breakout AI app Copilot. Join him and Sub Club host David Barnard for this live recording of the popular Sub Club podcast, where they’ll dive into App Store Optimization, subscription monetization, and other marketing challenges experienced while growing Microsoft’s flagship mobile offerings.

Network and Unwind at Exclusive Side Events, each evening of the week

We’re also co-hosting a series of side events with our partners, offering even more opportunities to mingle, learn, and enjoy. Join us at:

MAU Vegas VIP dinner (Tuesday): Join us as we enjoy an amazing dinner to kick off MAU 2024, together with partners Airbridge, Newform, and Phiture. Apply to attend here

(Tuesday): Join us as we enjoy an amazing dinner to kick off MAU 2024, together with partners Airbridge, Newform, and Phiture. Apply to attend here Topgolf with Appsflye r (Wednesday): A perfect blend of leisure and networking. Sharpen your swing and connect with industry peers in a relaxed setting. Apply to attend here

r (Wednesday): A perfect blend of leisure and networking. Sharpen your swing and connect with industry peers in a relaxed setting. Apply to attend here Retention Dinner with Winclap and Clevertap (Wednesday): An intimate setting for discussing retention, reactivation, and everything you’ve ever wanted to know about keeping your subscribers around. Apply to attend here

(Wednesday): An intimate setting for discussing retention, reactivation, and everything you’ve ever wanted to know about keeping your subscribers around. Apply to attend here Dinner with Braze (Thursday): Savor an evening of fine dining and stimulating conversation about the latest in mobile marketing. Reach out to your Braze or RevenueCat contacting to inquire about an opening

See you in Vegas!

Don’t forget to book your 1:1 meetings early and keep an eye out for further information on David’s talk and our side event applications. We can’t wait to see you there and help you make more money!