RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

Engineering blog posts - page 6

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Follow for updates:
The "Reply Already Submitted" Crash
The “Reply Already Submitted” Crash
Engineering

The “Reply Already Submitted” Crash

A look inside how the SDK team at RevenueCat works

Maddie Beyl

Maddie Beyl

December 17, 2021

Using Entitlements for Feature Flags
App Feature Flags Using Entitlements
Engineering

App Feature Flags Using Entitlements

Entitlements aren’t limited to in-app purchases

Cody Kerns

Cody Kerns

December 14, 2021

SOC 2 Type II Compliance and Why It Matters
SOC 2 Type II Compliance and Why It Matters
Engineering

SOC 2 Type II Compliance and Why It Matters

Our journey and the path forward

Miguel Carranza

Miguel Carranza

December 07, 2021

Revisiting Organic Customer Acquisition After ATT
Revisiting Organic Customer Acquisition After ATT
Engineering

Revisiting Organic Customer Acquisition After ATT

Learnings from Eric Crowley’s 2021 Report on Customer Subscription Software

David Barnard

David Barnard

November 16, 2021

Replicating a PostgreSQL Cluster to Redshift with AWS DMS
Replicating a PostgreSQL Cluster to Redshift with AWS DMS
Engineering

Replicating a PostgreSQL Cluster to Redshift with AWS DMS

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Jesús Sánchez

Jesús Sánchez

July 20, 2021

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
Managing Cross-Platform Subscriptions
Engineering

How to Get Cross-Platform Subscriptions Right

Common issues, inconsistencies, and edge cases

David Barnard

David Barnard

July 01, 2021

What You Need to Know About India’s New Subscription Rules
What You Need to Know About India’s New Subscription Rules
Engineering

What You Need to Know About India’s New Subscription Rules

App store changes that may affect your business

Sharif Moustafa

Sharif Moustafa

June 16, 2021

What's New with StoreKit 2
An overview of StoreKit 2
Engineering

An overview of StoreKit 2

Learn about the tools and APIs announced at WWDC

Maddie Beyl

Maddie Beyl

June 15, 2021

In-App Purchases Updates from Google I/O 2021
In-App Purchases Updates from Google I/O 2021
Engineering

In-App Purchases Updates from Google I/O 2021

Google I/O has come and gone, and day one has got us revving to keep up with the latest announcements!

Maddie Beyl

Maddie Beyl

May 21, 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

Developer’s Guide to Apple Family Sharing
Implement Apple Family Sharing in Your iOS App
Engineering

Implement Apple Family Sharing in Your iOS App

How to Support and Test iOS Family Sharing in Your Apps

Andy Boedo

Andy Boedo

May 04, 2021

Privacy-Focused In-App Subscriptions
Privacy-Focused In-App Subscriptions
Engineering

Privacy-Focused In-App Subscriptions

How to set up a bare-bones implementation of the Purchases SDK

Cody Kerns

Cody Kerns

April 13, 2021

Creating a Privacy Policy for Your App
Creating a Privacy Policy for Your App
Engineering

Creating a Privacy Policy for Your App

Your app may be rejected without one!

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 30, 2021

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study