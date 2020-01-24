RevenueCatRevenueCat
Engineering blog posts - page 7

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Sending an NPS Survey to App Subscribers
Engineering

Using Customer Lists to get feedback from subscribers

Ryan Kotzebue

Ryan Kotzebue

February 17, 2021

Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) with RevenueCat
Engineering

SCA requirements with in-app purchases

Ryan Kotzebue

Ryan Kotzebue

January 04, 2021

Running PgBouncer on AWS Elastic Container Service
Engineering

A brief overview of how we rolled out PgBouncer on AWS.

Tony Cosentini

Tony Cosentini

November 17, 2020

Converting a Paid App to Subscriptions
Engineering

Your guide to making the switch

Cody Kerns

Cody Kerns

August 25, 2020

SKAdNetwork and iOS 14 Privacy Changes
Engineering

What we currently know and preparing for what’s to come.

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 04, 2020

StoreKit Testing Improvements in iOS 14
Engineering

A TLDR of the new StoreKit testing features announced at WWDC 2020

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

June 23, 2020

StoreKit With and Without RevenueCat
Engineering

StoreKit isn’t fun, but don’t take it from us – let Tyler tell you.

David Barnard

David Barnard

June 01, 2020

The Ultimate Guide to iOS Subscription Testing
Engineering

Find and fix bugs so you don’t lose money due to issues in your subscription code.

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 31, 2020

Automated Cancellation Surveys using Zapier + RevenueCat
Engineering

Email users a customized feedback survey when they unsubscribe from a free trial.

Ryan Kotzebue

Ryan Kotzebue

March 18, 2020

In-app Purchases on watchOS
Engineering

A first look at Apple's StoreKit support on watchOS 6.2

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

February 12, 2020

The Types of In-App Purchases
Engineering

Entitlements, offerings, and products, OH MY!

Sharif Moustafa

Sharif Moustafa

January 30, 2020

Post Mortem: App Store Outage on January 24th, 2020
Engineering

A breakdown of the outage and steps we're taking at RevenueCat to respond better next time.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 27, 2020

