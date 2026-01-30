Everything you need to know to make your app installable, testable, and ready for Shipyard judging.

Submitting your app to Shipyard should be straightforward, as you don’t need to navigate app store reviews or production release requirements to participate. What matters is that judges can install and evaluate your app reliably during the hackathon.

This article explains exactly what is required, what is optional, and how to submit your app correctly.

Shipyard rule recap Copy link to this section

Before you submit your app, make sure your app adheres to the rules of Shipyard:

Mobile apps only — iOS, Android, or cross-platform (no web/desktop apps)

All projects must be started and completed within the hackathon timeframe

Participants can only submit one app for one brief — choose wisely!

RevenueCat integration is mandatory — subscriptions or in-app purchases

Apps must be on TestFlight (iOS) or Play Internal Testing (Android) — you can have the app live on app stores, but this isn’t required

Developers retain full ownership of all intellectual property

If you use an influencer’s name or likeness, you must remove it before public launch (unless agreed with the influencer)

Any post-hackathon collaboration with influencers is separate from RevenueCat

Let’s take a closer look at a few key rules next.

What can you build your app with? Copy link to this section

The main goal of Shipyard: Creator Contest is to build an MVP of a mobile app for the selected creators’ audience. You can use any technology (Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, React Native, etc.) or tool (Cursor, Xcode, Claude, Vibecode, Rork, etc.), as long as it produces a mobile app that can be uploaded to either Apple App Store or Google Play Store. This means that web apps are out of the scope of this hackathon. Tools such as Capacitor are allowed, in case you’re turning a web app into a native mobile app.

Get ahead with our Shipping Container 📦 When you register for Shipyard, you'll receive a Shipping Container email within 48 hours that details perks, discounts, and freebies from our partner tools. More details here. Enjoy!

Your app must have RevenueCat integrated Copy link to this section

Your app must have a version of the RevenueCat SDK installed on it, and you must have your in-app purchases configured for the platforms your app is targeting, and the in-app purchase products need to be purchasable in test mode. Test store configuration is not counted as an integrated SDK.

Full configuration of RevenueCat requires you to have either an Apple Developer account or Google Play developer account.

Your app must have RevenueCat SDK integrated

App must have subscriptions and/or in-app purchases

Test store integration is not enough

Apps must be on TestFlight (iOS) or a Google Play testing track (Android) Copy link to this section

Your app must be distributable through either TestFlight in App Store Connect, for iOS apps; or Google Play Public/Closed/Internal testing track, for Android apps. This means that you need to have an account on at least one of those stores for the app you’re submitting. Sadly RevenueCat is unable to cover the cost of the developer account for participants.

For TestFlight distribution, at least one app has to have been submitted to App Store Connect, and made available for distribution on the TestFlight tab. The app you submit to Shipyard should have External testing enabled, with a public link. Attach the public link to your Devpost submission.

For Google Play Console testing tracks, your app has to be uploaded to Google Play Console and made available through an Internal, Closed, or Public testing track so judges can install and evaluate it.

You CAN publish your app (but it’s optional) Copy link to this section

Making your app public and publishing for people to download from the App Store and Google Play Store is allowed during and after the hackathon. Doing this will not affect judging, but you’re also not required to wait on publishing your app.

Publishing during Shipyard is allowed

Publishing does not disqualify your app

Publishing does not affect judging

How to submit your app to Shipyard Copy link to this section

Your app needs to be testable on either iOS or Android devices, with distribution done either through TestFlight for iOS, or one of Google Play Console testing tracks for Android.

App testing and RevenueCat verification Copy link to this section

Due to the number of submissions, we do not guarantee that every app will be fully installed and tested by judges. The required demo video is the primary way judges will be viewing all apps, before shortlisted apps will be viewed in more detail.

However, all winning apps will be installed and tested to verify correct integration of the RevenueCat SDK and confirm that subscriptions and/or in-app purchases are implemented as described. If a winning app cannot be installed or does not have a working RevenueCat integration, it may be disqualified and the award reassigned.

To avoid issues, make sure your submitted build is installable, stable, and matches what is shown in your demo video.

How to submit your iOS app Copy link to this section

First, upload at least one build of your app to App Store Connect using Xcode. Once the build is processed, go to the TestFlight tab and enable External Testing. Create a public TestFlight link so anyone with the link can install the app without being added manually.

Make sure the build you share is stable, launches correctly, and allows judges to reach the core functionality of your app. If your app includes subscriptions or in-app purchases, they must be purchasable in test mode.

Finally, copy the public TestFlight link and include it in your Shipyard (Devpost) submission. Judges will use this link to install and evaluate your app.

How to submit your Android app Copy link to this section

To submit an Android app to Shipyard, your app must be installable by judges through one of Google Play’s testing tracks.

Internal testing

Upload your app to the Google Play Console and create an Internal testing track. Add shipyard-android@revenuecat.com as a tester email so judges can access the app. Once the build is approved for internal testing, verify that the app installs correctly and that all core functionality is accessible.

If your app includes subscriptions or in-app purchases, they must be purchasable in test mode.

Closed testing

Alternatively, you can use a Closed testing track. Upload your build to the closed track and add shipyard-android@revenuecat.com to the tester list (either directly by email or via a Google Group that includes this address). Make sure access is granted before submitting.

Confirm that the app installs cleanly and that judges can reach the main features without additional setup.

Public testing

You may also use Public testing. Upload your app to a public testing track and ensure the app is available for anyone to install without requiring approval. Share a link to your public testing version in the Devpost submission.

Summary Copy link to this section

Shipyard does not require you to launch your app publicly, but it does require that judges can reliably install and test it. As long as your app is available through TestFlight (iOS) or a Google Play testing track (Android) and includes a working RevenueCat integration, you’re good to submit.

Publishing your app to the App Store or Google Play during or after the hackathon is optional and does not affect judging. Focus on shipping a solid, testable MVP. If judges can install your app and experience its core functionality, you’ve met the submission requirements.

If anything is unclear, ask in Discord. We’re happy to help you get unstuck quickly. Happy shipping!