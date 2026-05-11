Why you should be optimizing for live experience over aesthetics

Selling a vibe instead of a solution Designing for the lived experience Why ‘ugly’ often wins

High-production brand ads often fail in direct response because they ignore the user’s lived experience. The most effective ad creatives sacrifice polish to vividly depict a specific, high-stakes problem the user faces. To scale paid user acquisition, marketers must abandon generic slogans in favor of messy, relatable scenarios.

There’s a persistent temptation in app growth to make things look beautiful. When a team finally gets budget for creative production, the instinct is to hire a slick agency, shoot in 4K, and write a punchy, conceptual slogan. It feels like real marketing — like you’re finally building a brand.

But when those ads hit the Facebook and Instagram feeds, they often bomb.

I framed this pattern during a recent Sub Club Live as “revenge of the brand manager”. This happens when you optimize for aesthetics rather than addressing the messy, stressful reality your users actually inhabit.

Selling a vibe instead of a solution Copy link to this section

Take a recent ad campaign from Granola, a popular AI note-taking app. Granola’s ads were undeniably gorgeous — exactly what a brand manager wants to see on a billboard.

The problem? The ads didn’t speak to the user.

When I look at creative like this, I see an ad made by somebody who hasn’t taken the time or trouble to really understand the world their users inhabit. While it checks a lot of boxes for traditional advertising best practices, in direct response advertising, it doesn’t really speak to what the users are going through.

When a user is scrolling through Instagram or TikTok, a conceptual slogan doesn’t stop them. They don’t care about your brand identity — they care about their own immediate problems. If your ad looks like it was made simply to be beautiful, it registers as an ad. An interruption rather than a solution. As we’ve seen with the shift toward value-first UGC ads, users have developed a profound blindness to anything that feels overly produced or disconnected from their reality.

Designing for the lived experience Copy link to this section

If beautiful slogans don’t work, what does? The fix is to root your creative entirely in the user’s lived experience. You have to depict a specific scenario that the user recognizes immediately.

For a note-taking app like Granola, I would suggest focusing on a visceral moment of panic.

Take a specific instance from your user’s life, like a CEO asking what the client said. You freeze. But then you look at this app, and remember your notes. That kind of lived experience ad works much, much better versus a slogan where I don’t even know what the product does for anyone.

This approach works because it leverages the emotion that comes with a solved problem. The user isn’t buying an AI note-taker; they’re buying an escape hatch for when their boss puts them on the spot. By visualizing the panic of the problem and the relief of the solution, the ad earns the click.

Why ‘ugly’ often wins Copy link to this section

This reality is often frustrating for founders and designers. As David pointed out during our live session, it is easy to err on the side of polish because we all love the ideal of pristine brand advertising. But in direct response, the ‘ugly’ design — the one that clearly and bluntly states the problem — is frequently what wins the creative testing phase.

When you’re scaling paid user acquisition, you cannot afford to let aesthetic preferences dictate strategy. If you overanalyze your creative through the lens of brand purity, you miss the scrappy, relatable angles that actually drive downloads and trial starts.

So the next time you brief a designer or a creator, ban the conceptual slogans. Ask them to show you the moment your user sweats, and the moment your app makes them breathe a sigh of relief.

About the Author: Shamanth Rao is the founder and CEO of RocketShip HQ, a boutique growth marketing firm with over $100 million in managed spend. He hosts the Mobile User Acquisition Show, where he’s launched Intelligent Artifice, a deep dive on how AI is transforming performance marketing.