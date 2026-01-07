On the podcast, I talk with Jeff about Tinder's $50 million paywall win. Why now is such a great time to build apps, and how hard paywalls can mislead you about product-market fit.

Jeff Morris, former VP of Product at Tinder and now a partner at Chapter One, brings years of experience in mobile growth and monetization strategies. In this episode, he shares actionable insights on building a scalable product, optimizing revenue streams, and staying agile in the fast-evolving app ecosystem.

Product-Market Fit Comes First

Before jumping into monetization, Jeff emphasizes the importance of ensuring product-market fit. Building a product that genuinely solves user problems and resonates with your audience is the key to long-term success. Monetization should follow naturally once you’ve built a loyal user base that values your product.

Test and Adapt Monetization Strategies

The pressure to monetize early is rising, but Jeff advises against rushing into rigid strategies. Founders should test different models—such as subscriptions, paywalls, or in-app purchases—and adapt based on user responses. Flexibility and adaptation are critical in today’s competitive market, as the same monetization strategy doesn’t work for every app.

Experimentation is Essential

Testing is not just necessary; it’s essential to growth. Jeff encourages founders to continually experiment with various aspects of their app, from creative assets to pricing strategies. Analyzing data and adjusting based on real-time results leads to smarter decisions that ultimately fuel growth and optimize revenue.

Quality Over Quantity in Creative Testing

When it comes to creative testing, Jeff advocates for fewer, more meaningful experiments over testing hundreds of creatives without understanding why they work. Focus on strong hypotheses and ensure every test is geared towards discovering what truly resonates with your audience. Effective creative testing should be iterative and data-backed, not just about numbers.

Innovate, Don't Copy Competitors

While learning from competitors is essential, Jeff warns against copying their playbooks without tailoring strategies to your app’s unique needs. Use competitor insights as inspiration, but adapt them based on your own data and user behavior to find what truly drives success for your app.

Accurate Data is Key

Data is at the core of Jeff’s approach to growth. He stresses the importance of accurate data instrumentation to make informed decisions. Whether it’s understanding user behavior, monitoring in-app analytics, or analyzing creative performance, having reliable data allows you to optimize your efforts and avoid costly mistakes.

Embrace Unconventional Approaches

Jeff encourages founders to think outside the box and not shy away from unconventional strategies. Small changes, such as how you map events or introduce new features, can significantly impact performance. Sometimes, doing the opposite of what’s considered conventional can open doors to new opportunities.

Conclusion

Jeff’s experience shows that mobile growth and monetization aren’t about blindly following best practices—they’re about continuous testing, learning from data, and persistence in the face of challenges. By focusing on building a great product, testing frequently, and listening to user feedback, founders can find what works for their specific app and achieve sustainable, long-term growth.