An in-app purchase platform that’s ready to scale with you

Can you say the same for your in-house IAP infrastructure?

Notion

RevenueCat made implementing and managing Notion’s personal subscription product on iOS incredibly easy and straightforward. The exhaustive documentation combined with responsive support allowed us to ship quickly and confidently.

David He, Notion, Software Engineer

Invest resources in growing your business, not reacting to platform changes

Just one APIinstead of one for each platform
Stay ahead of platform changes. Our dedicated team of engineers handle updates, while you focus on developing features that matter.

Your subscription backend-in-a-box. RevenueCat simplifies purchase implementation and automates receipt validation for StoreKit, Google Play Billing, and web transactions.

How teams use RevenueCat

Empower your team with deep analytics and a cross-platform source of truth for customer data

about MarketingFor marketing teams
Free your data team from ad-hoc requests, trouble-shooting and double-checking data accuracy.

about DataFor data teams
Ensure user-insights guide your roadmap with access to clean cross-platform data.

about ProductFor product teams
Debug issues and grant exceptions with a customer-level view of cross-platform usage and purchase timeline.

about SupportFor support teams
Let your engineers focus on value-added features, not fixing IAP plumbing.

about EngineeringFor developer teams

Data to fuel your growth

Drive insights, campaigns and customer support with unified cross-platform data.

Schema shows the connection where data from all platforms (Apple, Android, Stripe, and Web) is accessible in RevenueCat for analysis and customer management
No-code integrations. Our no-code integrations connect your marketing and analytics stack to RevenueCat as your real-time source of truth for purchase data.

Dashboard & Analytics. Keep a pulse on performance with a dashboard summary and deep-dive reporting on 15+ success-driving KPIs.

Access a suite of turn-key growth tools

Access ready-to-use growth tools that work together seamlessly to maximize your revenue.

  • Paywalls

    Paywalls

    Launch your perfect paywall — no engineering effort required. Customize native, remotely configurable paywall templates.

  • Segmentation

    Segmentation

    Tailor your offerings by country, platform, app version and custom-defined audiences to maximize revenue.

  • Experiments

    Experiments

    Optimize subscription pricing, packaging and paywall design with easy-to-deploy A/B testing powered by reliable data.

Get Critical Infrastructure that’s ready for the Top 100

SOC2 Certified

SOC2 Certified

Never miss a purchase with RevenueCat Fortress

Never miss a purchase with RevenueCat Fortress

GDPR Compliant

GDPR Compliant

Ready to grow?

Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.

