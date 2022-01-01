An in-app purchase platform that’s ready to scale with you
Can you say the same for your in-house IAP infrastructure?
Invest resources in growing your business, not reacting to platform changes
Stay ahead of platform changes. Our dedicated team of engineers handle updates, while you focus on developing features that matter.
Your subscription backend-in-a-box. RevenueCat simplifies purchase implementation and automates receipt validation for StoreKit, Google Play Billing, and web transactions.
How teams use RevenueCat
Marketing
Empower your team with deep analytics and a cross-platform source of truth for customer dataabout MarketingFor marketing teams
Data
Free your data team from ad-hoc requests, trouble-shooting and double-checking data accuracy.about DataFor data teams
Product
Ensure user-insights guide your roadmap with access to clean cross-platform data.about ProductFor product teams
Support
Debug issues and grant exceptions with a customer-level view of cross-platform usage and purchase timeline.about SupportFor support teams
Engineering
Let your engineers focus on value-added features, not fixing IAP plumbing.about EngineeringFor developer teams
Data to fuel your growth
Drive insights, campaigns and customer support with unified cross-platform data.
No-code integrations. Our no-code integrations connect your marketing and analytics stack to RevenueCat as your real-time source of truth for purchase data.
Dashboard & Analytics. Keep a pulse on performance with a dashboard summary and deep-dive reporting on 15+ success-driving KPIs.
Access a suite of turn-key growth tools
Access ready-to-use growth tools that work together seamlessly to maximize your revenue.
Paywalls
Launch your perfect paywall — no engineering effort required. Customize native, remotely configurable paywall templates.
Segmentation
Tailor your offerings by country, platform, app version and custom-defined audiences to maximize revenue.
Experiments
Optimize subscription pricing, packaging and paywall design with easy-to-deploy A/B testing powered by reliable data.
Get Critical Infrastructure that’s ready for the Top 100
SOC2 Certified
Never miss a purchase with RevenueCat Fortress
GDPR Compliant
Ready to grow?
