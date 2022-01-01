RevenueCatRevenueCat
Streaks for Goals & Habits

“When we discovered RevenueCat we were amazed by how easy it was to integrate subscriptions into our products. In a matter of hours, we were up and running. It just worked!”

Jenny Talavera
Jenny TalaveraDeveloper and designer
Widgetsmith

Widgetsmith

Create custom widgets

When I added RevenueCat to Widgetsmith, I had no expectation that the app would be wildly successful. When it became successful, RevenueCat scaled perfectly, I didn't have to do anything. Anyone who uses their service can scale from a hobby project to #1 in the App Store like I did.

David Smith
David SmithFounder
CardPointers

CardPointers

Credit Card Optimization

In just a year from shipping with RevenueCat, I was able to quit my day job to focus 100% on CardPointers. I’ve continued to grow and expand, all thanks to RevenueCat.

Emmanuel Crouvisier
Emmanuel CrouvisierFounder
How it works

  • Configure Products

    Map your app store products to offerings and packages in the RevenueCat dashboard.

  • Connect the SDK

    Our Purchases SDK is easy to integrate and supports all major platforms and frameworks.

  • Fetch, Subscribe, Unlock

    Fetch product information and make purchases with just a few lines of code.

  • Plug into growth tools

    Access a suite of ready to use features like paywall templates, segmentation, A/B testing and more.

Get started in minutes

Use RevenueCat’s full suite of features free until you reach $2,500 in monthly tracked revenue.

Simplify your codebase, cut maintenance time to zero

  • Build it better, faster

    Our SDK seamlessly implements purchases and subscriptions across platforms while syncing tokens with the RevenueCat server.

  • Just 1 API

    Reduce the complexity of supporting multiple platforms.

  • We handle maintenance

    Our dedicated team of engineers handles updates, while you focus on developing features that matter.

The tools you need for growth

    Build custom paywalls

    Customize one of our native paywall templates or bring your own. Remotely configure changes to any element.

    Segment your users

    Target your paywalls, pricing, and packaging by audience segments and in-app placement.

    Run A/B Tests

    Learn what drives growth with remotely configurable A/B tests and full-funnel analytics.

Unified data for insights and support

Schema shows the connection where data from all platforms (Apple, Android, Stripe, and Web) is accessible in RevenueCat for analysis and customer management

Customer management. Debug issues and grant exceptions with a customer-level view of cross-platform usage.

Dashboard & Analytics. Keep a pulse on performance with a dashboard summary and deep-dive reporting on 15+ success-driving KPIs.

