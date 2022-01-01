Turn your indie app into a subscription business
Configure Products
Map your app store products to offerings and packages in the RevenueCat dashboard.
Connect the SDK
Our Purchases SDK is easy to integrate and supports all major platforms and frameworks.
Fetch, Subscribe, Unlock
Fetch product information and make purchases with just a few lines of code.
Plug into growth tools
Access a suite of ready to use features like paywall templates, segmentation, A/B testing and more.
Simplify your codebase, cut maintenance time to zero
Build it better, faster
Our SDK seamlessly implements purchases and subscriptions across platforms while syncing tokens with the RevenueCat server.
Just 1 API
Reduce the complexity of supporting multiple platforms.
We handle maintenance
Our dedicated team of engineers handles updates, while you focus on developing features that matter.
The tools you need for growth
Build custom paywalls
Customize one of our native paywall templates or bring your own. Remotely configure changes to any element.Explore Paywalls
Segment your users
Target your paywalls, pricing, and packaging by audience segments and in-app placement.Explore Targeting
Run A/B Tests
Learn what drives growth with remotely configurable A/B tests and full-funnel analytics.Explore Experiments
Unified data for insights and support
Customer management. Debug issues and grant exceptions with a customer-level view of cross-platform usage.Explore Customer tools
Dashboard & Analytics. Keep a pulse on performance with a dashboard summary and deep-dive reporting on 15+ success-driving KPIs.Learn more about Charts
