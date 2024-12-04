RevenueCatRevenueCat
How to go viral on TikTok: A live creative strategy jam

Your app. Viral TikTok ideas in real time.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 12:00 PM

Ready to see TikTok magic in action? During this live, high-tempo session, Joseph Choi—founder of the Consumer Club Community—will share actionable TikTok strategies tailored to YOUR apps. You’ll witness live brainstorming, hear viral marketing insights, and leave with TikTok growth tactics you can put into play immediately.

When you register, make sure to submit your app’s store page and highlight a few key value props that differentiate your app. In this 90-minute webinar we’ll be covering as many apps as possible (naturally, we won’t be able to jam on every app submitted!).

Special highlight: The #RCGrowthChallenge

Who will win $15,000 in advertising budget and three months of growth support from Steve P. Young?

Join us live to find out! We’ll announce the winner during the webinar.

What you’ll learn:

  • How to spark TikTok virality, even with a new account
  • Real-life TikTok strategies apps are using to drive downloads and engagement
  • Proven ad concepts and viral trends that work for subscription apps

When:

Date: December 4th

Time: 9am PST / 12pm EST / 6pm CET

Duration: 1 hour 30 mins

About the speakers:

Joseph Choi
Founder of the Consumer Club Community, Joseph has a background in e-commerce marketing and a passion for helping apps go viral. With 5+ years of TikTok expertise, he’s known for his Twitter threads breaking down app strategies and his focus on leveraging micro-influencers for authentic growth.

David Barnard

David has been working on apps since the very beginning, founding his company, Contrast, in 2008. After launching 20+ apps, and selling 3 of them, David now works as Growth Advocate at RevenueCat, helping developers build, analyze, and grow their subscription app businesses.

