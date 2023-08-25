RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat blog - page 12

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Hard paywall vs soft paywall: How much of your app should be locked?
Hard paywall vs soft paywall: How much of your app should be locked?
Growth

Hard paywall vs soft paywall: How much of your app should be locked?

The pros and cons of each approach, with case studies from apps like Headspace, Lose It!, and TalkingParents.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

September 28, 2023

Navigating RevenueCat's new pricing for existing users
Company

Navigating RevenueCat’s new pricing for existing users

A detailed guide to understanding the changes, benefits, and potential downsides of migrating to our updated pricing

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

September 22, 2023

How indie devs can get the most out of RevenueCat's Pro features
Growth

How indie devs can get the most out of RevenueCat’s Pro features

Take advantage of RevenueCat's new plans that now include ALL features for all users.

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

September 20, 2023

Helping developers make (even) more money And keeping the lights on in the process
Helping developers make (even) more money
Company

Helping developers make (even) more money

And keeping the lights on in the process

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

September 20, 2023

New Sub Club podcast episode with Eric Crowley, GP Bullhound
Building the Berkshire Hathaway of consumer subscriptions — Podcast with Eric Crowley, GP Bullhound
Growth

Building the Berkshire Hathaway of consumer subscriptions — Podcast with Eric Crowley, GP Bullhound

A look at what’s next: Regulatory battles, business transitions, and thriving amidst change.

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 20, 2023

Paywall test ideas to grow app revenue
Growth

8 paywall test ideas to grow app revenue

It's not enough to build your paywall and hope that it'll convert — but even simple changes can bring huge returns.

David Barnard
Peter Meinertzhagen

David Barnard and Peter Meinertzhagen

September 15, 2023

How STRV & RevenueCat took Arnold Schwarzenegger's The Pump to the top 20 in 72 hours
How STRV & RevenueCat took Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Pump to the top 20 in 72 hours
Growth

How STRV & RevenueCat took Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Pump to the top 20 in 72 hours

By partnering with RevenueCat, agencies like STRV can move quickly without sacrificing quality.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

September 08, 2023

Sub Club podcast episode with Reid DeRamus from Substack
How to raise prices (the right way) — Podcast with Reid DeRamus, Substack
Growth

How to raise prices (the right way) — Podcast with Reid DeRamus, Substack

Reid DeRamus unpacks the nuanced strategy behind raising prices and keeping subscribers happy.

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 06, 2023

Introducing Shiptember: A month-long celebration of shipping excellence 🛳️
Company

Introducing Shiptember: A month-long celebration of shipping excellence 🛳️

Introducing Shiptember 2023

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

September 01, 2023

Introducing RevenueCat Paywalls
Introducing RevenueCat Paywalls 
Growth

Introducing RevenueCat Paywalls 

Out-of-the-box paywalls, a template library based on best practices, and dynamic optimization.

Dan Pannasch

Dan Pannasch

August 31, 2023

How to use offering metadata to A/B test your paywall with Experiments
Engineering

How to use offering metadata to A/B test your paywall with Experiments

Even if you’re using a custom paywall, you can run experiments with RevenueCat

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

August 31, 2023

How to use StoreKit views to build a subscription app paywall with SwiftUI
Engineering

How to use StoreKit views to build a subscription app paywall with SwiftUI

A guide on Apple’s new StoreView, ProductView, and SubscriptionStoreView APIs for building native paywalls for your subscription app.

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

August 25, 2023

