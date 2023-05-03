RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat blog - page 15

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

remote work sucks
Remote work sucks
Company

Remote work sucks

But that doesn't mean it's over

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

June 02, 2023

The ultimate guide to App Store rejections - blog illustration
The ultimate guide to App Store rejections
Growth

The ultimate guide to App Store rejections

How to avoid App Store rejections and what to do when you get one.

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

June 02, 2023

Introducing offline entitlements: Uninterrupted in-app purchases
Introducing Offline Entitlements: Uninterrupted in-app purchases
Company

Introducing Offline Entitlements: Uninterrupted in-app purchases

When 99.9999% uptime isn’t enough.

Nacho Soto

Nacho Soto

June 02, 2023

Hitting 2M downloads without funding, employees, or learning to code — Ania Wysocka, Rootd
Hitting 2M downloads without funding, employees, or learning to code — Ania Wysocka, Rootd
Growth

Hitting 2M downloads without funding, employees, or learning to code — Ania Wysocka, Rootd

On this episode: the one small tweak that increased revenue 5X, growing an app organically, and how hiring an ASO consultant actually tanked downloads.

David Barnard

David Barnard

May 31, 2023

How we communicate at RevenueCat - blog illustration
How we communicate at RevenueCat
Company

How we communicate at RevenueCat

An adaptation of our internal guide with principles and best practices for effective remote and async communication.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

May 24, 2023

How to strengthen your subscription monetization strategy with CRM: a beginner's guide
Growth

How to strengthen your subscription monetization strategy with CRM: a beginner’s guide

Too many apps neglect customer relationship management. This beginner's guide to CRM will prevent your app from being one of them.

Karan Tibdewal

Karan Tibdewal

May 19, 2023

In-app subscriptions in a Twitter clone made easy: a RevenueCat + Stream tutorial
In-app subscriptions in a Twitter clone made easy: a RevenueCat + Stream tutorial
Engineering

In-app subscriptions in a Twitter clone made easy: a RevenueCat + Stream tutorial

Learn how to build a fully functioning app using SwiftUI, with in-app subscriptions, in a weekend.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

May 18, 2023

Product lessons from a profitable, $20M ARR subscription app — Jesse Venticinque, Fitbod
Product lessons from a profitable, $20M ARR subscription app — Jesse Venticinque, Fitbod
Growth

Product lessons from a profitable, $20M ARR subscription app — Jesse Venticinque, Fitbod

Jesse Venticinque tells us why we should listen more to non-subscribing users and why word-of-mouth should be core to your growth.

David Barnard

David Barnard

May 17, 2023

Get Ready, Bay Area: Pre-WWDC party, Droidcon, and user visits
Company

Get Ready, Bay Area: Pre-WWDC party, Droidcon, and user visits

Join us for our first annual pre-WWDC Barcade Bash in San Jose, DroidCon SF, and three days packed with customer / developer visits

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

May 16, 2023

Google I/O 2023: the “make more money on Android” round-up
Engineering

Google I/O 2023: the “make more money on Android” round-up

Catch-up on the important Android in-app monetization & growth updates from 2023's Google I/O developer conference.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

May 16, 2023

RevenueCat visits Las Vegas: exclusive events, visits, and more
RevenueCat visits MAU in Las Vegas: exclusive events, visits, and more
Company

RevenueCat visits MAU in Las Vegas: exclusive events, visits, and more

Join us at MAU Vegas for lots of chances to meet up, learn a bunch, win cool swag, and network over food.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

May 10, 2023

Shaun Steingold podcast: Why freemium trumps the free trial
Want a big community? Work out your freemium strategy — Podcast with Shaun Steingold of Momentum Labs
Growth

Want a big community? Work out your freemium strategy — Podcast with Shaun Steingold of Momentum Labs

Offering a free trial? According to Shaun Steingold, you might want to rethink your approach.

David Barnard

David Barnard

May 03, 2023

