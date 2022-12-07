RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

RevenueCat blog - page 18

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Follow for updates:
What’s the Best Way to Monetize Kids Apps?
What’s the best way to monetize kids apps?
Growth

What’s the best way to monetize kids apps?

Kids app makers face many challenges — finding a suitable monetization model is one of them. Here's why subscriptions might be the best solution.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

February 02, 2023

How to Build a Great Kids App with Minimal Data — Podcast with Sago Mini’s Brennan Clark
Growth

How to Build a Great Kids App with Minimal Data — Podcast with Sago Mini’s Brennan Clark

Sago Mini has seen over 100 million downloads — but it hasn't been easy. Kids apps have a bunch of unique challenges, and a lack of data is one of them. In this podcast, you'll learn from Sago Mini's Director of Product how it copes (and thrives).

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 25, 2023

Two Key Metrics You Won’t Find in the State of Subscription Apps Benchmarks
Two Key Metrics You Won’t Find in the State of Subscription Apps Benchmarks
Growth

Two Key Metrics You Won’t Find in the State of Subscription Apps Benchmarks

We explain why we left out these metrics (LTV and CAC), what they mean, and why they're essential for all subscription apps to measure.

Traci Hirokawa

Traci Hirokawa

January 24, 2023

2023 In-App Subscription Benchmarks: Top quartile apps performed 3-14x better than their peers
Growth

2023 In-App Subscription Benchmarks: Top quartile apps performed 3-14x better than their peers

Presenting RevenueCat's first in-depth in-app subscription benchmark report

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 17, 2023

Should Apps Include App Store Fees in Their Subscription Prices?
Should apps include the app store fees in their subscription prices?
Growth

Should apps include the app store fees in their subscription prices?

And why Twitter's approach is probably not the model to follow.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 17, 2023

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
Growth

Mobile Subscription Analytics You Need on Your Dashboard

Which mobile subscription analytics you should have on your dashboard and what they mean for your business.

Francie Fernandes

Francie Fernandes

January 09, 2023

Maintaining balance at RevenueCat
Company

Maintaining balance at RevenueCat

Building a marathon-minded culture and avoiding burnout

Alicja Notowska

Alicja Notowska

January 05, 2023

The Anatomy of App Store Receipts
App Store receipt signing certificate changes in 2023
Engineering

App Store receipt signing certificate changes in 2023

February 7 2023 receipt signing certificate changes for the App Store

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

December 27, 2022

StoreKit 2 tutorial: implementing in-app purchases in a SwiftUI app
iOS In-App Subscription Tutorial with StoreKit 2 and Swift
Engineering

iOS In-App Subscription Tutorial with StoreKit 2 and Swift

A step-by-step guide to a working SwiftUI sample app with subscriptions.

Josh Holtz

Josh Holtz

December 13, 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

A/B Price Testing Guide for Mobile Apps
Engineering

A/B Price Testing Guide for Mobile Apps

Key questions and expert answers for mobile apps looking to run price testing.

Jakub Chour

Jakub Chour

December 07, 2022

Price Testing for Mobile Apps
Engineering

Price Testing for Mobile Apps

An end-to-end solution for running price experiments.

Dan Pannasch

Dan Pannasch

December 07, 2022

10 price test ideas for your subscription app 
Growth

10 price test ideas for your subscription app 

Inspiration and advice for mobile app price testing.

Francie Fernandes

Francie Fernandes

December 07, 2022

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study