Meet the RevenueCat changelog Introducing Paywalls on the web Paywalls get videos, plan sheets, and text gradients Unity support for Paywalls and Customer Center Support gets smarter with Zendesk and Intercom integrations A new home for web monetization More improvements worth knowing about

Paywalls now work on the web, so you can use the same high-converting flow wherever a link goes, with instant updates, targeting, and experiments. Paywalls also got new creative tools: video, “View all plans” sheets, and gradient text. Unity apps now support Paywalls and Customer Center. Support teams can see real-time subscription context in Zendesk and Intercom. Plus a new RevenueCat Web hub, Paddle events in AppsFlyer, and live Customer Center color previews.

If your growth playbook includes “iterate faster” and “meet customers where they are,” this release is for you. RevenueCat’s October product releases focus on exactly that.

You can now take Paywalls beyond the app and into the browser, make them richer with video and new layout tools, and give support teams instant subscription context right where they work. Plus a handful of quieter upgrades that make daily life smoother.

Here’s what’s new.

Meet the RevenueCat changelog Copy link to this section

Now you can track every release in one place. The changelog lists new features, improvements, and fixes so you always know what’s been shipped. It’s the easiest way to stay current and share updates across your team.

If you want to keep an eye on what’s landing week to week, start there. View the changelog ↗

Introducing Paywalls on the web Copy link to this section

RevenueCat Paywalls now work in the browser, not just inside iOS, Android or other mobile apps.

That means you can:

Design the same high-performing paywalls you already use on mobile.

Drop them into landing pages, ads, newsletters, or any link-based flow with web purchase links or the Web SDK.

Update instantly without shipping new code or waiting for an app release.

Web paywalls give you a clean path from “someone clicked a link” to “someone subscribed,” while keeping all your testing and targeting in one place.

Web Purchase Links already give you a fast path to sell on the web; Paywalls on the web make those pages customizable, testable, and far easier to optimize.

Check out the docs ↗

Paywalls get videos, plan sheets, and text gradients Copy link to this section

Once Paywalls moved to the web, we wanted them to feel even more like your product and less like a template. Three new tools help with that:

Videos on Paywalls

Add a product demo, a quick walkthrough, or a customer testimonial right in the paywall. It’s a simple way to answer “what do I get?” without adding clutter.

“View all plans” sheets

You can now tuck extra pricing options behind a button that opens a plan sheet. Keep the main paywall focused, while still giving power users the full menu.

Gradient text

For headlines that need a little punch, gradient text lets you highlight key value props without redesigning the whole page.

Together, these updates help you build paywalls that look custom and convert better, with zero extra engineering.

Check out the docs ↗

Unity support for Paywalls and Customer Center Copy link to this section

If you ship in Unity, monetization and subscription management should feel just as native as they do on iOS and Android.

With the latest SDK, Paywalls and Customer Center now work in Unity apps. You can present native paywalls, let users manage subscriptions in-app, and control offers and entitlements from the same RevenueCat dashboard you already use elsewhere.

So Unity teams get the full RevenueCat experience, end to end.

Check out the release notes ↗

Support gets smarter with Zendesk and Intercom integrations Copy link to this section

Support teams don’t want to chase billing breadcrumbs. They want to solve the problem in front of them.

The new Zendesk and Intercom integrations bring subscription data straight into your support sidebar, including:

Customer history

Revenue contribution

Active entitlements

Subscription status

Agents can auto-match customers when possible, or search manually when they need to. Either way, they get the full picture without switching tools. Support is quicker and easier.

Intercom integration ↗

Zendesk integration ↗

A new home for web monetization Copy link to this section

We also rolled out a dedicated RevenueCat Web hub. Think of it as mission control for anything web-based:

Web Billing

Purchase links

Paywall performance insights

Real-time revenue tracking

The goal is simple: you should be able to go from setup to optimization without bouncing between pages or hunting for the right dashboard.

If web revenue is becoming a bigger piece of your mix, this is where you’ll want to live.

Learn more ↗

More improvements worth knowing about Copy link to this section

A few smaller upgrades that still matter:

AppsFlyer integration with Paddle support

You can now track Paddle transaction events in AppsFlyer, so attribution stays unified across web and mobile purchases.

You can now track Paddle transaction events in AppsFlyer, so attribution stays unified across web and mobile purchases. Preview Customer Center colors

See color changes instantly before publishing on iOS, which makes design tweaks faster and less guess-and-check.

If you want to take any of these for a spin, everything is live in the dashboard now. Start with Paywalls on the web if you’re already using Purchase Links; the upgrade is immediate, and it opens up a lot more room for testing and iteration. And as always, keep the feedback coming. The fastest way we improve the product is by hearing what you’re trying to build next.